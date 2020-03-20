News

Looking for something to keep you entertained? Why not try a podcast?

By Ed McLeish

With a number of local events cancelled due to the coronavirus and calls to practise social distancing, you might find yourself staying at home a lot more in the coming days and weeks. So why not listen to a podcast?

Our newsroom’s editorial staff have contributed to the list below, but as there are thousands of podcasts out there, we want you to contribute to our next podcast list.

Heavyweight: The Heavyweight host helps people try to resolve a moment from their past that they wish they could change.

Reply All: These are stories about how people shape the internet, and how the internet shapes people.

Moody On the Mic: If you're a horse racing fan it's hilarious, particularly when the interviewer speaks with ‘Sads’ (John Sadler).

Aoughwa! A Tool Time Podcast: Follows the illustrious path of Tim the Tool Man Taylor and his dysfunctional family through Home Improvement's iconic eight-season TV run.

The Televisionaries: It discusses all things television and streaming — from the ‘buzziest’ shows online to the guilty pleasures people watch in secret.

Hamish and Andy podcast: Two iconic, hilarious Australians.

The Eleventh Hour: It's about the demise of Gough Whitlam — it sheds light on moments you’ve never heard before. Archival audio, interviews and captivating music to tell the story.

The Joe Rogan Experience (mature audiences): Rogan gets on a variety of guests on JRE to have long-form discussions most other mediums won’t allow. From professors to celebrities to sporting icons, Joe Rogan gets deep and has at least one episode someone would like.

The Drop Out: It follows a woman who many saw as the next Steve Jobs after she said her technology could detect hundreds of diseases from a drop or two of blood. It was later exposed as a total rort but only after she had taken billions of bucks out of investors’ pockets.

