Local churches make changes to services due to coronavirus

Due to coronavirus concerns a number of local churches have made special arrangement for their services.

This list will be updated as the situation changes. If you are aware of any changes please contact John Lewis at 5820 3250 or email [email protected]

Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst

No Saturday, Sunday or weekday masses until further notice.

St Augustine's Church

Address: 95-97 Maude St Shepparton.

Limited "one kind" communion with wafer only at 8.30 am and 10.30 am on Sundays for congregation under the maximum of 100.

More information: 5821 7630.

Salvation Army

Address: Cnr of Nixon and Orr streets.

Services as normal at the moment.

More information: 0409 490 109.

Church of Christ

Address: 105 Corio St, Shepparton.

Services as normal. To be reassesed as the situation changes.

More information: 5821 7699.

GV Christian Fellowship

Address: 9 Pine Rd, Shepparton. Switching to smaller gatherings. More information: 5831 5263.

Generations

Address: 295 Dhurringile Rd, Tatura.

Live services will cease, but continuing online with pre-recorded services available from 10 am on Sundays at www.generations.org.au

More information: 5824 3240.

South Shepparton Community Church

Address: 15a St Andrews Rd, Shepparton.

Sunday service will go ahead on the lawn outside the church from 10 am.

Sunday 9 am breakfast program on hold, and regular weekday children's programs are on hold until further notice.

More information: 0490 055 749.