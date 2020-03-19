Local churches make changes to services due to coronavirus

Catholic Diocese of Sandhurst
No Saturday, Sunday or weekday masses until further notice.
St Augustine's Church
Address: 95-97 Maude St Shepparton.
Limited "one kind" communion with wafer only at 8.30 am and 10.30 am on Sundays for congregation under the maximum of 100.
More information: 5821 7630.
Salvation Army
Address: Cnr of Nixon and Orr streets.
Services as normal at the moment.
More information: 0409 490 109.
Church of Christ
Address: 105 Corio St, Shepparton.
Services as normal. To be reassesed as the situation changes.
More information: 5821 7699.
GV Christian Fellowship
Address: 9 Pine Rd, Shepparton.
Switching to smaller gatherings.
More information: 5831 5263.
Generations
Address: 295 Dhurringile Rd, Tatura.
Live services will cease, but continuing online with pre-recorded services available from 10 am on Sundays at www.generations.org.au
More information: 5824 3240.
South Shepparton Community Church
Address: 15a St Andrews Rd, Shepparton.
Sunday service will go ahead on the lawn outside the church from 10 am.
Sunday 9 am breakfast program on hold, and regular weekday children's programs are on hold until further notice.
More information: 0490 055 749.
Shepparton Baptist Church
Address: 600 Wyndham St, Shepparton.
Sunday morning services will cease for the time being. A three-week "sabbath" break will be taken on other church programs.
More information online at www.sheppbaptist.com.au and at Shepparton Baptist Church on Facebook.
Encounter Christian Church
Address: 155 Verney Rd, Shepparton.
Reduced Sunday morning gatherings and in-home small worship groups.
More information: 5821 1655.
Exchange Church
Address: 132 Welsford St, Shepparton.
Sunday 11 am services online on YouTube.
More information: www.exchangechurch.org.au
Shepparton Uniting Church
Address: 134/140 Fryers St, Shepparton.
Services will continue with smaller gatherings, minimising personal contact. Activities involving people from high-risk groups will not continue.
More information: 5821 2077.
Pine Lodge, Katandra West and Dookie Uniting Churches
Address: Cnr New Dookie Rd and Pine Lodge Rd, Pine Lodge.
Services continuing with small numbers.
Annual Palm Sunday Dookie quarry service is cancelled.
More information: 0417 839 436.