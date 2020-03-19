News

Golf club tees off for bushfire victims

By Morgan Dyer

BlazeAid volunteers are all smiles as a truck load of steel arrives courtesy of Hill Top Golf Club.

Tatura Hill Top Golf and Country Club members rallied together to raise thousands of dollars for bushfire victims.

Last month the club held a charity golf day and raised $20 000 for BlazeAid.

BlazeAid is a volunteer organisation that works with rural Australians after natural disasters to rebuild fences and other structures that have been damaged or destroyed.

More than 80 golfers tried for a hole in one on the day, with their entry fee contributing to the donation drive.

The day was topped off with raffles and auctions of goods generously donated by the local community.

A number of people also made personal monetary donations, while singer Jade Camden entertained the crowd for free.

BlazeAid Corryong camp co-ordinator Robert Caddell said he was taken aback by Hill Top's generosity — especially from such a small organisation and town.

The money was used to buy Waratah fencing products from Elders in Adelong at a discounted price.

The club said its members and the wider community should be extremely proud of their efforts in helping bushfire-affected communities.

