Shepparton police to continue breath testing drivers amid coronavirus outbreak

Shepparton police will continue to conduct Preliminary Breath Testing despite the growing concerns about coronavirus.

In a statement released this week, Victoria Police confirmed there was no risk of the community contracting the virus through a PBT machine.

“Victoria Police wants to make it very clear that the exposure risk to coronavirus from a PBT machine is no different to going about your daily life in the community,” the statement said.

“Expert medical advice has been sought and Victoria Police has been reassured that it is safe for people to participate in a PBT.”

Drivers have been told it is against the law to refuse a PBT on the basis they suspect coronavirus could be contracted.

Police confirmed new straws and gloves are used every time a PBT is conducted, along with the machine being disinfected between use.

“If the driver is not confident this has taken place, they can ask the police officer to complete the steps in front of them again,” the statement said.

If a person refuses to undergo a PBT, normal penalties apply.

This includes your licence being cancelled for two years and maximum fine of nearly $2000.