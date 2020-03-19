St Brendan’s Church cancels masses due to coronavirus

St Brendan's Church has announced it will cancel all masses until further notice due to coronavirus concerns.

St Brendan's Church spokesperson Dale Wright said it was a sad decision, but hoped the church could be together again soon.

"It is with such a heavy heart and sadness that after meeting with Father Joe Taylor, Kathy Hunt, David Villani, and Father Barghese (last night), that I need to inform you all that their will be no Saturday/Sunday or weekday Masses until further notice," he said in a statement.

"The Stations of the Cross will not go ahead nor the St Brendan's feast day.

"In saying that I need to thank our wonderful musicians and singers who have dedicated their time at the 11am masses.

"You have been family and travelled on many good and sad times together. Hopefully when this all passes we may all be together again.

"To all our parish family and friends, stay safe as I know we will all meet again someday. God Bless."

For more information visit the St Brendan's website.