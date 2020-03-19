News

GV Connect push forward in difficult times

By Morgan Dyer

GV Connect client Julie Oldfield and board member Treena Best at the Bowenhall St building site.

1 of 1

The coronavirus has not dampened the fundraising spirits of GV Connect.

On Monday, the organisation had to postpone its annual gala dinner, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20.

The dinner, which was to be held under the Goorambat Silos, was expected to raise significant funds to go towards the organisation's 2020 fundraising goal of $100 000.

However, the organisation and its clients are not giving up on their vision and will continue to sell coffee mugs and pavers.

The money raised will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment for the organisation's new day service facility, which is currently being built.

GV Connect fundraising board member Treena Best said the community still had an opportunity to help enrich clients’ lives.

“Buying one of these items will mean our clients will have a state-of-the-art venue that meets their needs,” Ms Best said.

“We want to provide the best service and give our clients every opportunity they deserve."

The mugs cost $18, or $20 to have the mug filled with sweet treats.

The branded mug can also be purchased and filled with a hot drink from the Garden Kitchen Café at Billabong Garden Complex.

Alternatively, the community has the opportunity to buy a variety of different engraved pavers, which will be placed in a community area of the new building.

Ms Best said the pavers allowed the community to become cemented in the history of GV Connect.

“The sensory equipment is a necessity but comes at a costly price,” Ms Best said.

“For instance, sensory carpet for a certain room can cost around $15 000.

“We know people genuinely want our clients to grow and prosper.

“We will be grateful for anything the community can contribute."

The pavers come in four different varieties and range from $100 to $200.

The build, which is expected to be completed by March 2021, will cost more than $5 million, with $2 million supplied by the Federal Government.

Connect GV chief executive Carolynne Frost said the funds would pay for equipment that would ultimately change the lives of its clients.

“This is a sector that can achieve great things and the dream of getting them into mainstream businesses is possible when we have the right facility and equipment,” she said.

To find out more or to buy a cup or paver, phone Connect GV on 5821 2466 or visit the administration office at 71b Wyndham St, Shepparton.

Latest articles

News

Police investigate death of woman in Echuca

POLICE are investigating the death of a woman in Echuca early today. Ambulance Victoria and Echuca police were called to a caravan at a campsite off Simmie Rd next to the Murray River at 3am. Police said paramedics attempted to revive the...

Ivy Jensen
News

Trikes and old Holdens headed for Port of Echuca

TRIKES and old Holden cars are set to fill up the Port of Echuca precinct this weekend, provided there is no last minute cancellation due to the coronavirus pandemic. The National 3 Wheelers Association is holding its annual general meeting in...

David Chapman
News

Tongala IGA faces abuse and racism in wake of coronavirus

TONGALA IGA is facing a barrage of abuse and racism from inconsiderate panic-buyers in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Forcing the locally owned business to introduce a ‘locals only’ policy on certain items. Store manager Jodie...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

News

Army deployed to Lemnos to help Australia’s only mask factory

Australian Defence Force soldiers have been deployed to help Australia’s only mask manufacturer, Med-Con, near Shepparton.

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

Virus screening clinic now open at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health has announced the establishment of a COVID-19 screening station and acute respiratory clinic.

Morgan Dyer
News

New coronavirus cases confirmed in Victoria

FOURTEEN new cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) were confirmed yesterday – bringing the total number of cases in Victoria to 71.

Riverine Herald