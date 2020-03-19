GV Connect push forward in difficult times

The coronavirus has not dampened the fundraising spirits of GV Connect.

On Monday, the organisation had to postpone its annual gala dinner, which was scheduled for Friday, March 20.

The dinner, which was to be held under the Goorambat Silos, was expected to raise significant funds to go towards the organisation's 2020 fundraising goal of $100 000.

However, the organisation and its clients are not giving up on their vision and will continue to sell coffee mugs and pavers.

The money raised will be used to buy state-of-the-art equipment for the organisation's new day service facility, which is currently being built.

GV Connect fundraising board member Treena Best said the community still had an opportunity to help enrich clients’ lives.

“Buying one of these items will mean our clients will have a state-of-the-art venue that meets their needs,” Ms Best said.

“We want to provide the best service and give our clients every opportunity they deserve."

The mugs cost $18, or $20 to have the mug filled with sweet treats.

The branded mug can also be purchased and filled with a hot drink from the Garden Kitchen Café at Billabong Garden Complex.

Alternatively, the community has the opportunity to buy a variety of different engraved pavers, which will be placed in a community area of the new building.

Ms Best said the pavers allowed the community to become cemented in the history of GV Connect.

“The sensory equipment is a necessity but comes at a costly price,” Ms Best said.

“For instance, sensory carpet for a certain room can cost around $15 000.

“We know people genuinely want our clients to grow and prosper.

“We will be grateful for anything the community can contribute."

The pavers come in four different varieties and range from $100 to $200.

The build, which is expected to be completed by March 2021, will cost more than $5 million, with $2 million supplied by the Federal Government.

Connect GV chief executive Carolynne Frost said the funds would pay for equipment that would ultimately change the lives of its clients.

“This is a sector that can achieve great things and the dream of getting them into mainstream businesses is possible when we have the right facility and equipment,” she said.

To find out more or to buy a cup or paver, phone Connect GV on 5821 2466 or visit the administration office at 71b Wyndham St, Shepparton.