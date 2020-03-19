News

Sheed will not attend parliament due to coronavirus concerns

By James Bennett

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed has announced she won't be attending parliament.

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed is not taking any risks amid the coronavirus crisis, electing not travelling to Melbourne when parliament is sitting.

The 66-year-old said her age and immunosuppressant medication were reasons for staying in Shepparton.

“My husband is also high-risk and at this time I am taking every precaution to limit our exposure to the virus,” she said.

“My office will be operating with all the necessary precautions unless we are instructed otherwise by the Legislative Assembly speaker Colin Brooks. Anyone with inquiries regarding the state government’s response to COVID-19 or any other State Government matter is welcome to contact the office.

“We have been working hard to reach out to various community organisations, particularly those dealing with vulnerable people, to see if we can assist or pass on any relevant information to the government.”

State Member for Northern Victoria Tania Maxwell said restrictions had been put in place at Parliament House.

She said tours had been cancelled and some staff would not be working this week.

Fellow upper house members Wendy Lovell and Tim Quilty were in Spring St earlier this week.

