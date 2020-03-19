Police investigating nine roadside fires lit between Kotupna and Bendigo

Police are investigating a number of roadside fires which were lit between Kotupna and Bendigo recently.

While the investigation is ongoing police are seeking any information which will assist in identifying a suspected perpetrator.

Police have confirmed nine fires were identified on or near main highways between Kotupna and Bendigo between 5.20 pm and 10.10 pm on March 10. All were roadside grass fires; one involved roadside-stored hay bales valued at $14 000. In all cases no ignition cause has been identified and no infrastructure has been affected.

Police said on that day, they and Country Fire Authority personnel were called to a roadside grass fire south of McCoys Bridge in Kotupna about 5.20 pm.

While at the scene of the fire CFA personnel located a second fire along Murray Valley Hwy in Kotupna just north of McCoys Bridge.

While in attendance CFA were then called to attend a third fire along Murray Valley Hwy in Kotupna, 5 km north of McCoys Bridge.

Police said the fire ground bordered bushland adjacent to the Goulburn River.

Police confirmed a blue 2015 Hyundai Tucson station wagon was seen, with male and female occupants, in the vicinity of the fires.

Anyone with information that may lead to identifying a suspect in relation to these fires should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

-----------------------------------------------------------

In the early hours of March 13 unknown offenders entered a caravan located at the Cobram East Caravan Park.

Police said the offenders took a set of care keys from inside the caravan, leaving all other valuable items.

The offenders stole a 2018 blue Mazda sedan which was later located in Albury.

Anyone with information regarding the burglary is urged to contact the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 58 711 977.

---------------------------

Police are investigating the theft of three dirt bikes from an address in Nathalia last week.

It is understood between March 9 and 13 three dirt bikes were taken from a shed in the River Bend Caravan Park.

The three bikes were a white Honda CRF 450, a blue Yamaha YZ250 and a Yamaha TTR50.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Cobram Criminal Investigation Unit on 58 711 997.

----------------

Numurkah Police are currently investigating a suspicious vehicle sighted in the town.

Police said in the early hours of March 9 a suspicious light green commodore was seen driving on Tocumwal Rd in Numurkah.

Anyone who knows the owner of the vehicle or has seen the vehicle acting suspiciously is urged to contact the Numurkah Police Station on 58623311.