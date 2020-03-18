KFC closes dining rooms

Shepparton’s two KFC stores have been forced to temporarily close their dining rooms.

In order to contain the spread of the coronavirus, people have been banned from enjoying the much-loved chicken inside the store.

KFC chief executive Nikki Lawson made the announcement to customers yesterday.

“So, from today, Wednesday, March 18, we’ve chosen to temporarily close our dining room seating and ask everyone to use drive-thru, takeaway or get KFC home-delivered instead,” Ms Lawson said.

“In difficult times, it’s the little things that make us feel normal — like enjoying your favourite meal.

“Which is why we have been working so hard to keep our kitchens open, no matter what happens with COVID-19.”

Staff at all stores will undergo special COVID-19 training, with the chain already introducing extra cleaning of surfaces.

“KFC has always held ourselves to the highest possible standards of cleanliness — this is more important than ever,” Ms Lawson said.

The stores are also encouraging customers to use contact-free payments and apps to buy food. The stores will, however, continue to accept cash.

“Rest assured, everyone at KFC is taking this situation very seriously. The health and wellbeing of our team members, customers and the community is our number one priority,” Ms Lawson said.