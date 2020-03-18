Lighthouse Project calls for donations of non-perishable items

Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project is calling on the community to donate non-perishable essential items — including canned foods and toilet paper — for families who are not able to get basic supplies.

A drop-off point has been set up outside The Haven on Wyndham St, and will be open during daylight hours.

It comes as stock of staple items runs low in supermarkets amid coronavirus concerns.

Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project executive officer Lisa McKenzie said the organisation had spoken to struggling families across Shepparton and Mooroopna, and discovered there were a lot of people who could not find essential items in supermarkets, were not able to afford extra food, or did not have access to transport to go shopping.

“We do have a lot of families who struggle, and this situation is making it all the more difficult for them,” she said.

“It was evident to us that people were missing out on being able to source food.”

Ms McKenzie said they were looking for “a bit of everything”, but emphasised staple foods such as pasta and rice, canned foods, and soap and toilet paper were most in demand.

She said people needed to look after their family first, but asked the community to “spread some kindness” by donating an extra tin of food or a packet of toilet paper if possible.

“There will be families who are so grateful,” she said.

“We’re a fabulous community, we’ve demonstrated many times our capacity to rally and to give.

“We hope that people will be able to think beyond their immediate needs, and to think about the wider community.”

While she said the organisation currently had a capable network of staff and volunteers to distribute the donated items, it may need more volunteers as the coronavirus situation developed.

She also asked for anyone in the community who had ideas on how to manage a large-scale and sustained effort to support families during this crisis to contact her directly.

“We would love to talk to anyone who would like to be part of the solution,” she said.

“And if people are aware of families that are doing it tough, please contact us and we can try and co-ordinate assistance.”

The Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project can be contacted at 03 5821 9962, or Lisa McKenzie can be reached directly at 0427 212 651.