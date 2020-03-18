Shepparton Villages ban all external contact

Shepparton Villages has banned all external physical contact with the community.

In light of new COVID-19 measures announced by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, the organisation has gone a step further and banned all visits unless absolutely necessary.

Shepparton Villages chief executive Kerri Rivett said the infection control measure was put in place to protect the most vulnerable members of the community.

“The definition of an absolutely necessary visit is if a family's loved one is extremely unwell or are at the end of their life,” Ms Rivett said.

“If a visit becomes necessary then visits will be a maximum of two people and will be conducted inside the resident’s room.

“They will need to strictly adhere to our infection control policies such as washing their hands regularly and before entering.

“An absolutely necessary visit will not take place if a person has even a sniffle, has been overseas or has been in contact with someone from overseas."

It is expected the measure will remain in place for six months.

The facility's infection control measures have gradually increased since the beginning of the crisis.

In addition to the visitation ban, Shepparton Villages has also cancelled all external activities.

All staff have had and will undergo further infection control education and training, with strict infection control measures currently being undertaken by all staff.

Ms Rivett said the organisation was taking the situation very seriously.

“Our prime responsibility at all times is protecting and caring for the elderly,” she said.

“Our residents have complex medical conditions, with many of them aged over 80.

“We will do everything in our power to keep the virus out of our facility."

However, Ms Rivett wanted to reassure the community that aged care facilities were good at infection control.

“We have dealt with outbreaks in the past,” she said.

“We have experience."

Although face-to-face communication has been banned, there were still ways for residents and families to socialise.

“All residents have access to a phone,” Ms Rivett said.

“Many use iPads and can use Skype to talk to their loved ones.

“There are a number of ways families will be able to externally contact our residents."

Internal social activities will continue but with adherence to infection control measures such as social distancing and gathering in small groups.

“It is extremely important that our residents continue to feel socially engaged,” Ms Rivett said.

“They also have access to television, movies and the internet."

Shepparton Villages has set up a coronavirus information section on its website.

It comes as Mr Morrison announced the following aged care restrictions on Wednesday.

● Anyone who has been overseas or in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 within a fortnight will be banned from visiting aged care homes.

● Aged care residents will only be able to receive one visit a day, with a maximum of two people visiting.

● No school groups will be allowed to visit, and children under 17 are advised to visit "only by exception".