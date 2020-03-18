Two arrested following hit and run in Shepparton

Two men were arrested this morning after an alleged hit and run in Shepparton's central business district on Sunday morning.

Members from Shepparton police's Criminal Investigation Unit executed a search warrant at an Archer St address this morning in regards to the incident.

Detective Sergeant Paul Shortis said the alleged hit and run occurred around 2.30 am on Sunday.

“It has been alleged that a vehicle has deliberately driven over a male,” he said.

“The male was knocked unconscious and conveyed to Goulburn Valley Health after sustaining some serious injuries.”

The alleged hit and run occurred at the intersection of Fryers St and Wyndham St.

Det Sgt Shortis said police alleged the vehicle involved did not stop at the scene of the incident — the driver taking off instead of helping the victim.

Following a number of police inquiries, Shepparton CIU executed a search warrant at the Archer St address today where two men were arrested.

The vehicle police believe to be involved in the incident, a blue Holden, was also seized as evidence.

Det Sgt Shortis could not confirm whether the victim, a male in his early 20s, was known to the offenders, saying instead that further inquiries were being made.

It is understood the men arrested were being interviewed at the Shepparton police station today.