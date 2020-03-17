News

Weekend fires believed to be deliberately lit

By Liz Mellino

A single-storey weatherboard home in Hicken Cres, Shepparton, was damaged by fire on Monday morning.

Shepparton police attended multiple fires over the weekend, with two being treated as suspicious.

Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit First Constable Luke Arrowsmith said police were investigating a car fire and a bushfire which occurred an hour apart on Sunday evening.

About 5.50 pm on Sunday police were called to a bushfire that had been deliberately lit in Walters Park, Shepparton, behind Jordan Place.

While police are still investigating the incident, First Const Arrowsmith confirmed the fire had been deemed suspicious.

About 6.45 pm that same day, police and Country Fire Authority personnel were called to a car fire.

The vehicle, a Honda CRV, was parked in bushland along The Boulevard in Shepparton when it caught fire.

“We are treating the fire as suspicious at this stage and the car was completely destroyed,” First Const Arrowsmith said.

Police also attended a house fire in Hicken Cres, Shepparton, in the early hours of Monday morning.

The single-storey weatherboard home suffered significant damage, with police and CFA personnel called to the blaze about 12.40 am.

“The investigation is still ongoing but at this stage it is looking as though an electrical fault caused the fire ... it's hard to say at this stage but police aren’t treating it as suspicious,” First Const Arrowsmith said.

Police confirmed two adults and three children aged 20, six and eight were living in the home at the time.

No-one was injured during the blaze.

Anyone who witnessed any suspicious behaviour in the area of the bushfire or car fire on Sunday or has any information regarding the incidents is urged to contact the Shepparton Criminal Investigation Unit on 5820 5777.

Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

