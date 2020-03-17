Murray-Darling Basin Plan hit by new report

A new report on the Murray-Darling Basin Plan has warned of more pain for rural communities through the loss of irrigation water unless changes are made.

The report into socio-eonomic impacts on the basin was critical of consultation and engagement over the plan and acknowledges an uneven impact on regional communities.

“... significant transfers of wealth and opportunity across industries and regions have taken place — some communities have watched jobs dwindle away, communities decline and in some cases nearly disappear,” the report by an independent panel said.

The panel delivered a finding which strikes at the heart of the purpose of the plan and the work of the Murray-Darling Basin Authority.

“The panel considers there is insufficient evidence that future water recovery is being implemented to deliver water in the places needed to effectively achieve enhanced environmental outcomes, working river systems and improved social wellbeing in the basin,” the report said.

“Research commissioned by the panel found future water recovery is likely to lead to significant falls in water use and production by irrigated cropping, pastures, rice and dairy sectors.

“While increasing dryland production will offset some of these falls, towns and communities in these regions will still be impacted negatively, especially under drought conditions.”

Speak Up Campaign chair Shelley Scoullar said disengaged communities were wondering how many reports it would take for governments to accept that the basin plan was failing and must be fixed.

Mrs Scoullar said Speak Up had been highlighting the need to engage with communities for several years, but governments and the Murray-Darling Basin Authority had continually ignored the issue.

The report also points to a lack of publicly available evidence on environmental outcomes that is supposed to be the focus of the plan.

The panel urged a slowing down in water recovery for the environment and speeding up of efforts to relax delivery constraints.

The report has numerous references to the damage caused to rural communities by the loss of water.

“In previously vibrant communities, volatility, rapid change and uncertainty are resulting in sharp falls in investment and a loss of confidence,” it said.

“These outcomes have contributed to widespread farm exits, social dislocation, vulnerable supply chains, small town decline and downstream processors and employers contemplating their future in the basin.’’

The panel report also found complaints that people were “over-consulted and under-listened to”.

“As a panel, we were disheartened to see communities at a crossroads despite countless studies, reviews and inquiries.”