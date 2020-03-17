Brown snake slithers back into Shepparton News office

The Shepparton News has received a venomous visitor once again, with a brown snake on the loose in the office on Tuesday.

News staff member Marysia Bellamy, who was the sole witness to an identical snake visit a month ago, immediately raised the alarm.

“I didn't feel scared. My primary concern was that someone else saw it because last time nobody believed me,” she said.

“But I felt a bit ticked off. I was like, ‘me again?'

“I don't go looking for snakes, they come looking for me.”

Ms Bellamy had walked across her office to turn on a fan when she turned to see the deadly reptile.

“It had its head raised up and was hissing at me,” she said.

“I immediately ran and found the first available person to come witness it because last time I didn't get a witness and was too shocked to take a photo.”

The snake slithered into another office before heading to a lounge area, where it hid under a sofa before darting under the sliding door to the outside.

“We realised that's probably how snakes keep getting in,” Ms Bellamy said.

“It slid into the rat trap outside and we thought we'd gotten it, but by the time the snake catcher came, it had escaped.”

While the snake has left the building, Ms Bellamy warned the unwelcome intrusions may be far from over.

“It might be gone, but it might come back,” she said.

“So watch out, editorial department.”