Shepparton dirt-bike store owners devastated after being targeted by thieves

A local business owner has said he is close to shutting his doors for good after thieves targeted his Shepparton store over the weekend.

Dean Newell, co-owner of Emerge Mx, which sells and services dirt-bikes and accompanying gear, said he was devastated after learning thieves smashed the front window of his Longstaff St store and stole a dirt-bike.

Operating for the last 10 months, Mr Newell said the business had already begun to feel the effects of the coronavirus outbreak.

With that in mind, he said this recent theft may just push him and co-owner Shane Armstrong over the edge and force them to close the doors.

“We have put everything into this business . . . it's gut-wrenching,” Mr Newell said.

“There was only one bike stolen but I rang the insurance company this morning and our product insurance is product liability, not product insurance, meaning we're not covered which is another kick in the cuts.”

Mr Newell said the store was broken into on Friday night, with thieves attempting to kick in the front door.

After that failed, Mr Newell said he believed the offenders then grabbed a large rock from a neighbouring property, throwing that at the front store window, smashing the glass into pieces.

It is understood a 125cc dirt-bike with red and white stickers on its body and gold suspension was stolen during the incident.

With the window now temporarily boarded up, Mr Newell said he and Mr Armstrong were fortunate the landlord would pay to have the glass removed - a cost which they could not bear at this point.

“We're going to put some bars on the inside of the window as well, which we needed to do early on but we were just putting everything back into the shop,” he said.

“It's just devastating, we thought this was a good opportunity to get the news out there about what is happening in the community.”

Mr Newell said they would also be installing an improved security system at the store in a bid to deter future offenders.

While the owners have a clear goal in mind to help get kids off technology and outside on a dirt-bike, they both agreed their future was now on rocky ground.

With police confirming they were investigating the theft, Mr Newell said it was a disappointing outcome for their small business.

“This will go close to shutting us down, we have nothing left because we have been putting it all back into the business which is risky in itself,” he said.

Anyone with information about the burglary is urged to contact the Shepparton Police Station on 5820 5777. Alternatively a confidential report can be made via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.