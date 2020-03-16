Shepparton Villages increases infection control to combat COVID-19

Shepparton Villages has increased infection control measures to protect residents as concerns around COVID-19 continue to mount.

However chief executive Kerri Rivett clarified the aged care facility was not in lockdown.

“For the time being we are implementing social distancing by reducing the number of persons entering our residential care facilities,” she said.

“We have cancelled all external entertainment and school visits as well as volunteers who run activities.

“However, our lifestyle staff will continue to run activities within the facilities in small groups.

“We are asking family and friends to restrict their visitations unless absolutely necessary and to follow all precautions.

“We are also asking people not to visit and or come to work if they have any cold-like

symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.”

Ms Rivett pressed that residents were highly susceptible to this virus due to their age and health status.

“Hence Shepparton Villages has increased infection control measures and decreased social engagements with the broader community in order to protect our residents as much as possible,” she said.

“This is a responsibility not only for Shepparton Villages but for all of us.

“There are no cases to date of COVID-19 at Shepparton Retirement Villages, and we would like to keep it that way.

“Hence we ask the community to adhere to our infection control precautions.”