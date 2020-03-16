News

Shepparton Villages increases infection control to combat COVID-19

By Charmayne Allison

Shepparton Villages has reduced the number of people entering its residential care facilities. Picture: AAP Image/Paul Miller

1 of 1

Shepparton Villages has increased infection control measures to protect residents as concerns around COVID-19 continue to mount.

However chief executive Kerri Rivett clarified the aged care facility was not in lockdown.

“For the time being we are implementing social distancing by reducing the number of persons entering our residential care facilities,” she said.

“We have cancelled all external entertainment and school visits as well as volunteers who run activities.

“However, our lifestyle staff will continue to run activities within the facilities in small groups.

“We are asking family and friends to restrict their visitations unless absolutely necessary and to follow all precautions.

“We are also asking people not to visit and or come to work if they have any cold-like
symptoms or have been in contact with someone who has COVID-19.”

Ms Rivett pressed that residents were highly susceptible to this virus due to their age and health status.

“Hence Shepparton Villages has increased infection control measures and decreased social engagements with the broader community in order to protect our residents as much as possible,” she said.

“This is a responsibility not only for Shepparton Villages but for all of us.

“There are no cases to date of COVID-19 at Shepparton Retirement Villages, and we would like to keep it that way.

“Hence we ask the community to adhere to our infection control precautions.”

Latest articles

National

WA’s confirmed virus cases surge to 28

Western Australia has had its biggest one-day jump in confirmed coronavirus cases, which surged by 10 overnight to 28.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld LNP senator McDonald has coronavirus

Queensland Nationals senator Susan McDonald has tested positive for coronavirus after having a sore throat and mild temperature last week.

AAP Newswire
National

Disability inquiry cancels public events

The disability royal commission has postponed its next three hearings and cancelled all other public events due to coronavirus.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Man uninjured after van set alight with him inside in Shepparton

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Liz Mellino
News

Twenty years ago Gary Sutton’s life was changed forever after a truck accident

Twenty years ago, on a normal night much like any other, Shepparton man Gary Sutton’s life changed forever.

Spencer Fowler Steen