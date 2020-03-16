News


Harmony Day at St Brendan’s Primary School celebrates multiculturalism

(L to R): Garang Akon, 10, Akoon Akon, 6, Yar Akon, 4, Alued Gayi, Adut Akon, 7 months, and Deng Akon, 8.

Jenifa Watuta, 16, Janathan Safari, 19, and Annamaria Delfina, 16, from the Dancin Fever group.

Ava-Jae Singh, 9, Marlee Nickolon, 5, Marnie Morgan, 9, Angel Atkinson, 8, and Riley Singh, 8.

St Brendan's Primary School students Mehransh Dhanoa, 6, and Olivia Mitchell, 5.

Angela Kitungano, 8, Abot Yel, 8, Adior Riak, 8, Kueth Agog, 8, Mary Lubadi, 6, Ayak Riak, 6, Jessie Kabangu, 8, and Tomike Afolabi, 5.

Harmony Day at St Brendan's Primary School (L to R): Vasal Solanki, 8, Fatima Hassan, 8, Jasmin Jo, 8, Athmeka Balamurukan, 8, and Liyana Khan, 8.

Celebrating culture: St Brendan's Primary School students Nimrat Kaur, 8, and Anahat Dhaliwal, 9.

