News

Sacred Heart Fete has fun for all

By Liam Nash

Fun for all: The Sacred Heart Parish School fete is set to unite the Tatura community on March 20.

1 of 1

On Friday, March 20, Tatura will come alive from 5 pm to 8 pm with the Sacred Heart Parish School fete set to entertain young and old.

One of the town's famed annual occasions, the night will have something for everyone, according to school principal Pauline Hindson.

“It is a great community event for the whole town; we have lots of attractions, our food stalls are very famous and we have lots of children’s activities,” she said.

“It is the major fundraiser for the year for both the school and the parish, and it is such a great event.

“We always attract a very large crowd; a lot of Tat comes to enjoy a good social night.”

With everything from fairy floss and face painting to fantastic food and produce, those in attendance can also tune in to the musical melodies of the GV Pipe Band and take part in competitions and raffles.

“People can feel assured that they are in for a really great night — it is not just for children but for everyone,” Ms Hindson said.

Latest articles

Sport

Shepparton swimming export makes waves overseas

Hitting the water more than 13 000 km from home, Shepparton’s Carter Swift has played a hand in Arizona State’s fourth-placed finish at the PAC-12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Conference in Seattle last week. The trip...

Liam Nash
Sport

Book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie to be launched in earnest this weekend

A book on late Shepparton boxer Dwight Ritchie will be launched in earnest this weekend. Shepparton Boxing Gym will host a regional sparring day from 10 am at its Glenn St facility, with Marty Camilleri’s tribute to the Goulburn Valley...

Tyler Maher
Sport

PHOTOS | GV Suns pre-season friendly

The Goulburn Valley Suns have plenty of work to do ahead of the quickly-approaching National Premier League season. Ahead of what is expected to be a brutally tough season in NPL2, the region’s footballing power suffered defeat at the weekend...

Alex Mitchell

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News