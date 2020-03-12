Sacred Heart Fete has fun for all

News
Sacred Heart Fete has fun for allBy Liam Nash
On Friday, March 20, Tatura will come alive from 5 pm to 8 pm with the Sacred Heart Parish School fete set to entertain young and old.
One of the town's famed annual occasions, the night will have something for everyone, according to school principal Pauline Hindson.
“It is a great community event for the whole town; we have lots of attractions, our food stalls are very famous and we have lots of children’s activities,” she said.
“It is the major fundraiser for the year for both the school and the parish, and it is such a great event.
“We always attract a very large crowd; a lot of Tat comes to enjoy a good social night.”
With everything from fairy floss and face painting to fantastic food and produce, those in attendance can also tune in to the musical melodies of the GV Pipe Band and take part in competitions and raffles.
“People can feel assured that they are in for a really great night — it is not just for children but for everyone,” Ms Hindson said.