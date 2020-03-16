News

New jury trials to not go ahead in Shepparton due to coronavirus

By Liz Mellino

Shepparton's Supreme and County Courts will not host any new jury trials from today.

This story – and all stories on our Facebook and websites connected with coronavirus – is free to read as part of the Shepparton News commitment to community health and safety.

Shepparton's Supreme and County Courts will not host any new jury trials from today due to the growing coronavirus outbreak across the state.

The announcement came on Saturday with all Victorian courts to suspend new jury trials indefinitely to combat any potential impact on services.

With the jury empanellment process seeing hundreds of potential jurors gather in court ahead of a trial, Chief Justice Anne Ferguson said it was important this process did not take place until further notice.

"This precautionary decision was made after consideration of the latest expert health and government advice and recognises that members of the community may hold concerns about attending Court in large groups,” she said.

"This suspension does not apply to trials in which the jury has already been empanelled, which will continue as usual.”

All Victorian Courts and VCAT are expected to hear other matters as usual unless otherwise advised.

Juries Victoria is in the process of contacting people who have received a summons to attend for jury service on Monday to advise they should not attend court.

Ms Ferguson said the courts were developing plans to minimise any disruption and exploring alternative methods of managing the jury process.

"We will provide further information on these plans as they develop,” she said.

"The Courts acknowledge this is an unprecedented decision and we are confident it is in the best interests of the Victorian community.”

