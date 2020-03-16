Reese Opie’s grid dream crumbles after Grand Prix cancellation

Amidst the widespread panic coronavirus presents, Reese Opie’s octane-fuelled dream has been dashed.

Ready to attend the Melbourne-hosted Australian Grand Prix on Sunday, six-year-old Reese was set to grace the hallowed tarmac alongside racing’s most revered figures as one of the 20 selected Grid Kids.

But with news breaking on Friday of the event’s cancellation, alongside many other national and international gatherings, Reese was left crestfallen.

“Absolutely devastated is the best way of putting it,” mother Brooke Opie said when referencing her daughter's hurt.

“She immediately burst into tears (upon hearing the news) and she's not a kid who cries often.

“It is such a big event, there was so much anticipation, it feels like the rug has been pulled from beneath her.”

Hand-picked by Karting Australia to attend, Reese jumped on 96.9’s breakfast show last week to voice her excitement ahead of her big day out on the track.

From featuring in the pit lane to singing the national anthem, Reese was prepared to relish each and every aspect of the opportunity, having heard about the experience from older sister Cedah (10), who took part as a Grid Kid at last year’s grand prix.

But once she became aware of the event’s abandonment, not even an offering of sweets from a schoolmate was enough to lift her spirits.

“We had told her about the cancellation already, and when we came to pick her up her friend Henry gave her some lollies and said sorry,” Brooke said.

“She started crying again.

“We explained the whole situation was not in our control, and she understood that it wasn’t just her who was affected by it.”

With the family planned to head to the weekend’s Meatstock Festival – which had also been cancelled – Brooke said go-karting could be the only solution.