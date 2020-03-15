Plumbing apprentice awarded Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship

Alertness, skilled, determined and knowledgeable is what makes Jordan Jenkins the type of apprentice any tradie boss wants on a worksite.

The second-year plumbing apprentice was awarded the Bernie Moran Memorial Scholarship on Friday night by the Labor Party Shepparton and District branch.

Mr Jenkins said he was "very honoured" to be bestowed the award winner.

“I've heard Bernie was a true fighter for all the trades and fair work to make everyone safe, which is a good thing because some of the stuff you see these days isn't the safest of options people go with,” Mr Jenkins said.

“I wasn't expecting it (scholarship) to be honest.

“I thought better nominees than me, but I'm honoured."

Mr Jenkins said it was special to now be alongside past winners and close mates Caidan Pratt and Jack Sanderson.

It is the eighth year the scholarship has been awarded to a Shepparton plumbing apprentice in honour of its well-known outspoken namesake.

Mr Moran's widow Pat said her husband would be proud of Mr Jenkins as a recipient.

“Bernie would be chuffed with the fact they had an award in his name; Bernie had apprentices work for him,” Mrs Moran said.

“Jordan did something in the line of occupational health and safety that was out of the ordinary.

“That was one of the questions we asked and it was a highlight for me (when selecting).

“All the nominees were good, but Jordan was the best.

“He quite clearly know what he's doing in plumbing.”