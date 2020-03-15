Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony.

The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yorta Yorta man Scott Darlow, who wowed audiences with acoustic guitar in hand, singing originals covering a spectrum of genres from country to pop.

Shepparton Festival creative director Jamie Lea said it was an “incredible” way to launch the festival.

“The energy last night was unreal, it’s really hard to explain,” Ms Lea said.

“We’re living in really bizarre and strange times, and it was bitterly cold, but people chose to be there regardless.

“The energy was electric and I don’t think we’ll ever forget the experience.”

As the sun set, the audience were surrounded by the choir in the natural amphitheatre of Dookie Quarry, where the sound reverberated off the red stone rock faces.

Dancers performed the contemporary piece For the One in conjunction with atmospheric lighting, projection and shadow effects.

Ms Lea said she was grateful for the small but dedicated team of volunteers and organisers who put on the event.

“As creative director, on behalf of the whole board, we encourage everyone to get on board, and now more than ever, I challenge everyone to continue to support the arts.”