News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Carmel and Peter Johnson enjoyed the evening. Photo: Serana Hunt.

1 of 4

Captivating audiences: Scott Darlow gave a performance at Dookie's Quarry Chorus. Photo: Serana Hunt.

2 of 4

More than 600 people attended last night's Shepparton Festival performance at the stunning Dookie Quarry. Photo: Serana Hunt.

3 of 4

Electric atmosphere: Crowds braved the cold in Dookie on Saturday to celebrate the start of Shepparton Festival. Photo: Serana Hunt.

4 of 4

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony.

The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yorta Yorta man Scott Darlow, who wowed audiences with acoustic guitar in hand, singing originals covering a spectrum of genres from country to pop.

Shepparton Festival creative director Jamie Lea said it was an “incredible” way to launch the festival.

“The energy last night was unreal, it’s really hard to explain,” Ms Lea said.

“We’re living in really bizarre and strange times, and it was bitterly cold, but people chose to be there regardless.

“The energy was electric and I don’t think we’ll ever forget the experience.”

As the sun set, the audience were surrounded by the choir in the natural amphitheatre of Dookie Quarry, where the sound reverberated off the red stone rock faces.

Dancers performed the contemporary piece For the One in conjunction with atmospheric lighting, projection and shadow effects.

Ms Lea said she was grateful for the small but dedicated team of volunteers and organisers who put on the event.

“As creative director, on behalf of the whole board, we encourage everyone to get on board, and now more than ever, I challenge everyone to continue to support the arts.”

Latest articles

News

Shepparton Festival kicks off at Dookie Quarry

Shepparton Festival kicked off with a bang on Saturday night at Dookie Quarry, where more than 600 people braved chilly conditions to witness a 150-strong choir sing in harmony. The choir was accompanied by Australian singer songwriter and Yort...

Spencer Fowler Steen
Lifestyle

Old adage ensures home ticks all the boxes

Adhering to an old real estate adage has paid off for these Shepparton homeowners. Buying the worst house in the best street is considered a savvy move in the property market. For Tracey and Steve Curtis the decision to do just that ticked a number...

Sharon Wright
News

Dookie’s nomadic silos arrive in town

Dookie is joining the popular silo art trail — but with a difference. Dookie’s Nomadic Silos are a collection of colourful mobile silos and grain bins which are now dotted around the town after being given a facelift by artists from across and...

John Lewis

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Man uninjured after van set alight with him inside in Shepparton

A man has escaped without injury after his van was set alight while he was inside it. Shepparton police were called to the incident at Princess Park in Shepparton, where the van was parked, about 9 pm on Saturday.

Liz Mellino