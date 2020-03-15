‘Morning Light’ shines at GV Health

A collaboration between Kaiela Arts Shepparton, McKellars Picture Framing and Wall Art and Goulburn Valley Health has resulted in new artworks for the health service.

The three watercolour pieces form the series Morning Light by local indigenous artist Victoria Webbe.

Kaiela Arts manager Angie Russi said the pieces were screenprinted in 2018.

“It’s part of our lake series … and it is (the artist’s) own experience of Victoria Park Lake here in Shepparton,” she said.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander health at GV Health committee chair Alynda Wayman said the donation came after a discussion with GV Health service access unit co-ordinator Kathie Henderson.

“They were looking for artwork for the allied health wing as it had just been renovated,” she said.

“It was part of GV Health’s cultural responsiveness plan ensuring we have a culturally safe space, and that includes having representative artwork.”

On behalf of the committee, Ms Wayman thanked those involved with the donation.

McKellars’ Stuart Gowty said the business had a strong association with GV Health, having worked with the health service on previous framing donations over the years.

The three pieces now hang in GV Health’s allied health wing in the patient waiting area.