Shepparton invited to join the climate conversation

A chance to hear the science behind climate change and join groups to prevent the spread of misinformation and apathy is on offer at a climate emergency talk in Shepparton this weekend.

Melbourne-based neuropsychologist and Extinction Rebellion activist Christine Canty will talk about the global campaign to raise awareness of the impacts of climate change and then lead a discussion on how regional groups can respond to the challenge.

Mother-of-four Dr Canty has taken part in Extinction Rebellion protests in Melbourne, Albury and Euroa and says campaigns of mass civil disobedience are necessary to get attention.

“The government says it is acting on climate change, but it's all smoke and mirrors,” she said.

“People are making decisions on lack of information. They become part of the ‘bystander’ effect where they see others doing nothing and acting in a business-as-usual way, then nobody does anything.”

Dr Canty said people wanted to act individually, but there was a need for large systemic change.

“Individual choices like keep cups and composting won't solve the problem,” she said.

“We need systemic changes to transport and energy. But these choices bring individual guilt, such as people who say I can't not drive a car — so they don't do anything."

Dr Canty said the worldwide Extinction Rebellion movement was non-violent and non-hierarchical.

“The movement is de-centralised and based on local groups. It's based on ethics and research which says that violent campaigns are twice as likely to fail and sink into chaos,” she said.

Dr Canty said protests in Australia had seen people of all ages and backgrounds take to the streets to urge change.

“We need people to be bold, but it doesn't have to mean getting out and being arrested. When police ask myself and my family to leave now — we leave,” she said.

Dr Canty urged people who were curious, worried or dismissive about climate change to attend her talk.

“Come along and hear me out. Let's have a conversation,” she said.

Dr Canty's talk is titled What Climate Emergency? The Science and Solutions.

It takes place from 1 pm at the University of Melbourne, Department of Rural Health campus, 49 Graham St, Shepparton, opposite GV Health.