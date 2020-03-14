News

Elective surgery may be postponed

By Morgan Dyer

Elective surgeries could be put on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak.

1 of 1

Goulburn Valley Health patients may wait even longer for elective surgery due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos warned of the potential delays in non-urgent care to create additional capacity in hospitals for coronavirus patients.

Although there were yet to be delays in surgery, Ms Mikakos said the government was planning for the virus to become a pandemic, which would see some extreme measures taken.

“Some of these measures are serious and go beyond anything we have experienced before in Victoria,” Ms Mikakos said.

“But when it comes to protecting those most at risk, we need to be ready.

“Our hospitals, paramedics and GPs are well-prepared to deal with COVID-19 – but we need to continue to do what is necessary to protect our state,” she said.

Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said local surgeries were yet to be delayed.

“GV Health has a Pandemic Plan in place and is prepared to manage increased presentations related to COVID-19,” Mr Sharp said.

“However, GV Health will be liaising with other hospitals in the region regarding what capacity may exist for elective surgery to be undertaken at these health services.”

The potential wait comes as more than 600 people were already on GV Health elective surgery wait list last November.

The hospital experienced an 11 per cent surge in the number of patients waiting for elective surgery, with Mr Sharp telling The News at the time the hospital was operating in a challenging environment.

“We are operating in a challenging environment at present (November 2019), with a major factor related to recruiting surgeons and specialist staff to GV Health in order to treat patients,” Mr Sharp said.

“This challenge exists across regional Victoria and GV Health has developed a strategy to attract more doctors, nurses and allied health staff to our health service and we are working hard to implement it.”

Latest articles

National

Virus won’t stop Queensland elections

Queensland will plough ahead with local elections despite a ban on large gatherings and concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

AAP Newswire
National

Virus spread weighs on major NSW events

The reality of the coronavirus outbreak is starting to bite in Sydney, with several major events including the Royal Easter Show cancelled and others unlikely.

AAP Newswire
National

Event organisers reassess plans amid virus

Event organisers and sporting codes around the country are reassessing their plans after advice from governments that large gatherings should not go ahead.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino
News

Stolen cars cause collision and set alight in Echuca

TWO stolen cars caused chaos in Echuca last night, with one colliding with a vehicle in a hit and run and another set alight. Echuca police are investigating and with no arrests made, are appealing to the public for information. Leading Senior...

Ivy Jensen