News

Dog walkers will increase garden visitor numbers

By John Lewis

The Australian Botanic Gardens would become even more of a drawcard with dog-walking allowed.

1 of 1

By-laws that encourage people to get out and about are a welcome addition to our community life.

A ban on dogs at Shepparton's Australian Botanic Gardens seems a particularly restrictive rule when areas such as Victoria Park Lake have proved a popular and generally trouble-free facility.

When people act responsibly and leash dogs, then damage to wildlife and gardens would surely be minimal or non-existent. Victoria Park Lake and surrounds do not appear to have suffered greatly from dog-walking.

While it is of course a dog owner's responsibility to clean up any droppings, council can help encourage cleanliness by making sure disposal bins are easily accessible and that they are regularly stocked with poo bags.

Laws that restrict people's freedom to exercise need to be carefully considered. A walk around the botanic gardens with your dog under control should be freely available to everyone. According to the Victorian Government's health guidelines, dog walkers enjoy cardiovascular fitness, lower blood pressure, stronger muscles and bones and decreased stress. We would add to that, dog walkers enjoy social interaction and appreciation of nature.

Shepparton's Australian Botanic Gardens are a popular attraction for some families and bushwalkers, but they are not a big outdoor drawcard for the majority of the Shepparton community.

By allowing dog-walkers to enjoy the facility we believe visitor numbers would increase and the gardens would have a greater presence in the public consciousness than they do now.

The gardens are a wonderful community asset created through the determination and vision of volunteers, and they are something that Sheppartonians should be proud of — but they need to be used by many more people.

A dog ban while the gardens were in the early stages of planting was perhaps understandable, but now the area is firmly established the lifting of a dog-walking ban would place it on the map for many more citizens.

Latest articles

Sport

GVBD | Lower division grand finals

Tallygaroopna will be out to seal promotion to the Goulburn Valley Bowls Division’s top tier during today’s division two grand final. After a season the word ‘dominant’ hardly begins to describe, Tally’s talented team will look to ice...

Alex Mitchell
Sport

Payney’s Punt | All-Star Mile day

The richest mile race in the world is back for the second time today and Payney’s Punt has you covered as we go through the nine-race card. Caulfield will host the second running of the $5 million race, with the rail out 6 m around the...

Aydin Payne
Sport

GVBD division one grand final preview | Shepparton Golf

With his entire club securing deep finals runs this season, Orr said the mood around the outfit was jubilant - but they know the job is not done yet despite defeating the Parkers a fortnight ago

Tyler Maher

MOST POPULAR

News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino