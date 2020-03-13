News

Crazy Hairy Day at Orrvale Primary as teacher shaves head for cancer cure

By Ed McLeish

Crazy Hair Day fun: Macie Chapman, 5, and Layla Vourgaslis, 6.

Woohoo: Orrvale Primary School students and Mrs Hendy celebrate the money raised towards finding a cure for blood cancer.

Finishing touches: To cap off the shave, Mrs Hendy had her hair spray painted pink.

Halfway there: Mrs Hendy shaves her hair for a blood cancer cure.

THUMBS UP: The students at Orrvale Primary School loved Mrs Hendy's head shave for a blood cancer cure.

Not nervous: Mrs Hendy just before the clippers gave her a smart-looking number five haircut.

Carmelo Iaria, 5.

Eden the flamingo and Liam the lizard: Eden Hardie, 5, and Liam Sicali, 6.

Googly eyes on hairbuns, unicorn-horn hair and heads looking like lizards.

These were just some of the head-turning sights to see at Orrvale Primary School, as staff and students took part in the Leukemia Foundation’s Crazy Hair Day.

The day was topped off by teacher and respected community member Meredith Hendy, who was given a number five buzz-cut and sprayed her hair pink in front of the entire school, all for a good cause.

Mrs Hendy decided to be brave and `shave’ the world from blood cancer, after her daughter’s partner died from blood cancer.

After setting an initial goal of $1000, Mrs Hendy’s efforts smashed the target and raised $3555 before the shave and colour.

Mrs Hendy said she was confident the total amount raised would surpass $4000.

“My focus is, as it was, to help someone in whatever way I can,” she said.

“I’ve been teaching for a while now, and lots of the donations have come from former students of mine.”

You can still donate to Mrs Hendy's account on the World's Greatest Shave website by selecting ‘Donate to a shaver’ and searching for ‘Meredith Hendy'.

