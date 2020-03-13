Crazy Hairy Day at Orrvale Primary as teacher shaves head for cancer cure

Googly eyes on hairbuns, unicorn-horn hair and heads looking like lizards.

These were just some of the head-turning sights to see at Orrvale Primary School, as staff and students took part in the Leukemia Foundation’s Crazy Hair Day.

The day was topped off by teacher and respected community member Meredith Hendy, who was given a number five buzz-cut and sprayed her hair pink in front of the entire school, all for a good cause.

Mrs Hendy decided to be brave and `shave’ the world from blood cancer, after her daughter’s partner died from blood cancer.

After setting an initial goal of $1000, Mrs Hendy’s efforts smashed the target and raised $3555 before the shave and colour.

Mrs Hendy said she was confident the total amount raised would surpass $4000.

“My focus is, as it was, to help someone in whatever way I can,” she said.

“I’ve been teaching for a while now, and lots of the donations have come from former students of mine.”

You can still donate to Mrs Hendy's account on the World's Greatest Shave website by selecting ‘Donate to a shaver’ and searching for ‘Meredith Hendy'.

