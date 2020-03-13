News

Sheed calls for community action to help alleviate homelessness

By James Bennett

State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed says unused houses need to be released back onto the market to help reduce homelessness.

1 of 1

Returning unused housing to the market could be a "start" towards reducing homelessness, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed.

Ms Sheed said an ongoing investigation into homelessness by her office had revealed hundreds of unoccupied homes.

Ms Sheed said homelessness was increasing in Shepparton, mainly due to the lack of affordable housing.

“My office has spoken to dozens of individuals and organisations and examined many different data sets,” Ms Sheed said.

“One of the most telling sets of data was supplied by the local water authority, identifying hundreds of unoccupied houses in our region that are sitting idle.

“It is a terrible state of affairs that we have unused housing stock and a growing homelessness problem – but that also implies at least one potential solution.”

Ms Sheed said the community would need to rally together to combat homelessness.

She said her homelessness review would identify the unused housing that was held by private owners or the government.

The News understands Ms Sheed's office has asked Victorian Housing Minister Richard Wynne to release the official total of unused homes.

“And this is where our community can help,” Ms Sheed said.

“We’ve reached out to the private sector and put the question to government to identify as much of this unused stock as possible with an eye to returning it to the market or onto the social housing register.

“But I’m also keen to hear from any member of the public who knows of an unoccupied dwelling. We’ve all seen them; many of us have these types of properties on our own street and I encourage anyone to contact my office with such a location.

“We will add these properties to our register and investigate through whatever means necessary the ownership status and how long the property has sat idle.”

Ms Sheed said works started with BeyondHousing lobbying the government to fund the Department of Health & Human Services to renovate and maintain its unused housing stock.

She said although it would not solve homelessness, it would play a part reducing housing affordability stress.

Ms Sheed spoke at the upper house Legal and Social Issues Committee on Wednesday, and hopes the committee can deliver the necessary recommendations to enforce change to the housing and services system.

“This multi-party committee chaired by Fiona Patten MP is doing valuable work in examining the causes and potential solutions to one of the most critical issues both locally and in our state,” Ms Sheed said.

Latest articles

World

Wuhan has second day of single-digit cases

China’s health commission says Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has reported new cases in the single digits for the second straight day.

AAP Newswire
World

No new COVID-19 cases in NZ for sixth day

New Zealand has just five confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two probable cases, with PM Jacinda Ardern putting it down to public health policy and self-isolation.

AAP Newswire
World

Christchurch prayers hear unifying message

Imam Gamal Fouda has spoken of the importance of charity at a Friday Prayers service in Christchurch to mark a year since a mass shooting at his Al Noor mosque.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Confirmed coronavirus case visited region

Seymour’s Wine by Sam will close its doors for two weeks after a man with coronavirus visited the winery last week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people’s homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Liz Mellino