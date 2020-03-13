Shepparton businesses positive despite “retail apocalypse”

Shepparton is showing the rest of Victoria retail shopping is not just alive and well – it is growing.

Australia may be in the clutches of a ‘retail apocalypse’ but many Shepparton businesses not only remain positive, but several have reported an increase in sales and earnings.

Fundamental to this success story has been making bricks and mortar outlets into ‘shopping destinations’, allowing Shepparton’s commercial precincts to weather the storm that has brought down chains such as Ishka, Bardot, Colette and Kikki K, which have gone under or implemented drastic rationalisations.

Shepparton stores are escaping the panic, largely thanks to personalised customer service and exclusive brands.

“I don't think it's affected us too much, to be honest — in fact, business is only getting better,” Joe Paul Menswear owner Joe Care said.

“I think the current retail climate in big cities is a sign of the times as online shopping and competitive prices dominate the market.

“But we are more of a destination shop.”

Mr Care said the online shopping trend had only helped business, not harmed it.

“Guys are buying suits online and discovering the size or fit is completely different than what they expected, so they've then come in here,” he said.

“A lot of people prefer customer service, because have confidence they'll get the product they're looking for.”

It's a similar story at Matt O'Keeffe Mensland, where business is continuing steadily thanks to a robust wedding market.

“People are walking past front windows a little less, and we're not selling a lot of casual gear at the moment. But our formal market is still strong,” manager Brendan O'Keeffe said.

“Of course, it's hard to generalise as it differs from business to business — but the atmosphere in the Shepparton retail market seems generally positive at the moment.”

Traffik's Shane Sali said high overheads, changing consumer demands, drought and more recent threats such as bushfires and the coronavirus had contributed to a tough retail climate.

“Retail is a very demanding and challenging industry — and now we are facing challenges out of our control,” Mr Sali said.

“We need to continue to maintain low overheads to give ourselves the best opportunity for longevity.

“Here in Shepparton we are very lucky to have strong large-scale activations that draw thousands of people from other areas to help boost our local economy.

“But shopping locally also plays a huge part in businesses surviving as it’s impossible to compete with national and international providers who are at war with each other with regular out-of-season sales.

"Traffik will be celebrating 50 years in business this year — this has only been achievable by maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, landlords, but most importantly our continued long-standing support from our local customers.”

Mr Care didn't believe recent fear surrounding COVID-19 had seriously impacted local businesses to date.

“Everything online has certainly put many people into panic mode, but I don't think it's affecting us too much,” he said.

“Unfortunately it's the big chain stores that are bearing the brunt of it. Again, it all comes down to personalised customer service.”