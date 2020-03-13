Dookie let down without a bang

Council red tape is threatening to dampen the spirits of the Royal Children's Hospital appeal in Dookie tomorrow night by not approving the fireworks.

According to organising committee area manager Neil Lonie, a Civil Aviation Safety Authority report still hasn't been signed off by Greater Shepparton City Council.

Mr Lonie said it's his understanding a CASA report is required if the fireworks are being launched within 5km of an airport or more than 300ft in the air.

He said the Dookie fireworks, that will be launched from the Recreation Reserve oval, don’t apply for that.

Mr Lonie claims council has asked the committee to provide proof this is the case.

He said he just want council to approve the fireworks for the event to reach its climatic peak, then both sides can worry about “paperwork and red tape afterwards.”

Mr Lonie claims the paperwork was submitted one month ago and is frustrated it’s still being held up at zero hour.

The appeal is hoping to raise $70 000 for sick children in Melbourne. Last year it raise more than $60 000.

Mr Lonie said $30 000 worth of goods have been donated to the appeal, that will be auctioned off.

The News has requested comment from Greater Shepparton City Council.

More to come.