Two men fined after duck hunting offences near Shepparton

Two men have been forced to pay $5000 each and have had their firearms seized and destroyed after committing a number of hunting and firearm offences in northern Victoria.

Both men faced Shepparton Magistrates’ Court recently over charges relating to the March 2019 offending.

They both pleaded guilty to using toxic shot and being in possession of a firearm while hunting game ducks without a game or firearm licence.

Game Management Authority director of compliance and intelligence Paul Stevens said authorised officers from the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning intercepted the men in their vehicle off Guy Rd in Wanalta, south-west of Shepparton.

“Officers conducting a routine patrol intercepted the vehicle and on inspection found seven shot ducks, two shotguns and a leather gun belt holding ammunition,” Mr Stevens said.

“When questioned, the men admitted to hunting without a firearm or game licence.”

“Further in-field testing of the shotshells also showed they had been illegally using lead (toxic) shot for duck hunting, which is prohibited in Victoria.”

Mr Stevens said people who hunted game duck in Victoria needed to make sure they held a valid game licence, were familiar with the laws and were not hunting illegally.

“Those who break the law may face significant fines and penalties, be prosecuted, have their equipment confiscated and lose their game and firearm licences,” he said.

The GMA works closely with its partner agencies to regularly conduct enforcement and compliance operations across Victoria.

Hunters and the public are urged to report illegal hunting to the GMA through its website www.gma.vic.gov.au or the Customer Contact Centre on 136 186, or by contacting Victoria Police.