Student dreams shared at Gowrie St Primary School

There is no dream too big according to Shepparton's Gowrie St Primary School, with students sharing their goals for the future at their annual Dream Big day last week.

Focusing on the strengths of students and their hopes for the future, the annual day brings together children of all year levels to inspire one another and share ideas.

Friday's Dream Big day was the third of its kind held at the school, which principal Tim Warwick said was always a huge success with students and their families.

“What is so inspiring about the day is that our students have no shortage of amazing dreams of what they would like to be,” he said.

“All of our students also have a good sense of how important school is to helping them achieve that, which is always awesome hearing kids talk about that.”

The school's Dream Big day runs in two parts, with students first having an appointment with their teacher and their family to discuss their future plans before taking part in a range of activities run in partnership with the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

Students and their families also enjoyed performances put on by students at the school, along with being served food throughout the day.

Mr Warwick said the day was extra special for the younger students as it would give them an opportunity to look back on the plans they made in years to come, which can help shape their future paths.

“It's amazing to see the students’ understanding of their strengths, what they want to do in the future and understanding of how their goals at school can help them achieve those things,” he said.

“That’s where Dream Big came from, it's all about students being given an opportunity to speak about those things which will strengthen their hopes for the future ... we also are very proud of how involved our families are.”