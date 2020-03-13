News

Student dreams shared at Gowrie St Primary School

By Liz Mellino

Charlie McPhee-Threlfall, 4, flying his plane.

1 of 7

Traditional dancers performed on the day.

2 of 7

Liam Cashion, 5.

3 of 7

Jaxxon Francis, 4.

4 of 7

Students and their families enjoyed entertainment throughout the day.

5 of 7

Kyanna-Lee Soloman, 2, sitting in a boat.

6 of 7

Students sat down with their families and teachers to discuss their plans.

7 of 7

There is no dream too big according to Shepparton's Gowrie St Primary School, with students sharing their goals for the future at their annual Dream Big day last week.

Focusing on the strengths of students and their hopes for the future, the annual day brings together children of all year levels to inspire one another and share ideas.

Friday's Dream Big day was the third of its kind held at the school, which principal Tim Warwick said was always a huge success with students and their families.

“What is so inspiring about the day is that our students have no shortage of amazing dreams of what they would like to be,” he said.

“All of our students also have a good sense of how important school is to helping them achieve that, which is always awesome hearing kids talk about that.”

The school's Dream Big day runs in two parts, with students first having an appointment with their teacher and their family to discuss their future plans before taking part in a range of activities run in partnership with the Greater Shepparton Lighthouse Project.

Students and their families also enjoyed performances put on by students at the school, along with being served food throughout the day.

Mr Warwick said the day was extra special for the younger students as it would give them an opportunity to look back on the plans they made in years to come, which can help shape their future paths.

“It's amazing to see the students’ understanding of their strengths, what they want to do in the future and understanding of how their goals at school can help them achieve those things,” he said.

“That’s where Dream Big came from, it's all about students being given an opportunity to speak about those things which will strengthen their hopes for the future ... we also are very proud of how involved our families are.”

Latest articles

News

GV Health: Pandemic plan will evolve to meet need

Like most frontline hospitals, Goulburn Valley Health already has a coronavirus strategy in place but its implementation will be managed in response to demand. GV Health chief executive Matt Sharp said there had only been a small increase in people...

Shepparton News
News

Bridget McKenzie defends her involvement in sports grants scandal

Former sports minister Bridget McKenzie maintains she was right to exercise her discretion over how the $100 million in sports grants were distributed. Speaking in Echuca yesterday, Senator McKenzie said under the guidelines she had the...

Geoff Adams
News

Shepparton F1 driver ready to race despite coronavirus fears

Despite concerns the Australian Grand Prix could be a breeding ground for coronavirus — now officially a pandemic — Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson is ready to race this weekend. Mr Jacobson said people involved with the iconic...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News
News

Potential coronavirus outbreak preparations made at GV Health

Goulburn Valley Health is assuring the community it is prepared for coronavirus, in the wake of two visiting exchange students undergoing testing for the virus.

Shepparton News