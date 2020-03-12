Shepparton GP shares top tips to ward off coronavirus

Keep calm and wash your hands.

When it comes to the coronavirus, known as COVID-19, that is Dr Viraj Kahawage’s top advice.

“The first thing is, don't panic — but be aware of the problem,” the Shepparton Family Medical Centre general practitioner said.

“And hand hygiene is crucial. Regularly wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and dry with paper towel or a hand dryer.

“If you're out, try not to touch your eyes, nose or mouth until you wash your hands again.”

Other tips include covering your nose and mouth with a tissue (or your upper sleeve or elbow, at a pinch) when you cough or sneeze.

People should also continue healthy habits: exercising, drinking water, getting plenty of sleep, as well as quitting smoking.

Above all, locals are urged to keep an eye out for flu-like symptoms including fever, shortness of breath, a cough or respiratory illness.

If you begin to experience these symptoms, health experts recommend you self-isolate and phone your GP or the emergency department first before seeking medical attention.

“If there is an indication for testing, doctors will gather particular swabs, which will take 24 to 48 hours to process,” Dr Kahawage said.

“If you test positive, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days. As it is a virus, there is no specific treatment. Your body will have to naturally kill the virus by itself.”

Locals who have come into close contact — at least 15 minutes face-to-face or sharing a confined space for more than two hours — with someone who has COVID-19 should self-quarantine at home.

As the situation continues to evolve rapidly, travellers returning from overseas are now considered at risk of the virus.

But at this stage, only returning travellers from Iran, South Korea, Italy and China should self-isolate.

“If you have recently been overseas and begin to feel ill, make sure you mention it to your GP before you arrive at the clinic so they can prepare appropriate infection-control measures,” Dr Kahawage said.

Elderly people and those with pre-existing medical conditions such as heart and lung disease are more at risk of experiencing severe symptoms.

Dr Kahawage said local doctors were growing increasingly nervous with flu season looming.

“The winter months will see a real increase in the flu and common cold,” he said.

“It will make it even more difficult to distinguish between the common influenza and COVID-19.