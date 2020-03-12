News

Greater Shepparton Cultural Diversity Week coming later this month

By Ed McLeish

Scenes from the 2019 Cultural Diversity Week, where the main theme was Converge.

Shepparton is the epitomy of a multicultural regional centre, and will again celebrate its diversity with a week of demonstrations and events.

Greater Shepparton Cultural Diversity Week, which runs from March 21 to 29, is in its 18th year and has been a driver for starting conversations and creating change in the way cultures interact.

City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah said around 15 per cent of our population was born outside Australia.

“Cultural Diversity Week allows us bring these people together to promote and embrace community harmony, and celebrate the many cultures that make Australia and Greater Shepparton so vibrant,” she said.

The theme for this year’s Cultural Diversity Week is ‘Curiosity. Conversation. Community.’

Council will launch Cultural Diversity Week on Saturday, March 21 in the Maude St Mall, with a variety of cultural demonstrations, finger food, interactive art and family-friendly activities from 10 am to 11.30 am.

The events in Greater Shepparton will kick off before that, however, with They Cannot Take The Sky: Stories from Detention from Monday, March 16 at the Shepparton Library, telling stories of people who have sought and are seeking asylum and refuge in Australia.

Other events will include the Albanian Harvest Festival at the Shepparton Showgrounds on Sunday, March 22, a Signs and Symbols Workshop hosted by RiverConnect, a Community Fun Night on St Georges Rd and many more.

The region’s largest multicultural event, Converge on the Goulburn, will finish the celebration on March 28 from 4 pm to 10 pm.

You can view more information on these events at: www.greatershepparton.com.au/whats-happening/events

For further information, phone council's Community Strengthening team on 5832 9472.

