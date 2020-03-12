News

Keen young minds pay visit to Tatura Library

By Liam Nash

Claire Flett at the Tatura library.

Little learners thrived at a recent visit to Tatura Library, with inquisitive young children from the local childcare centre experiencing the latest redevelopment firsthand.

The budding minds came equipped with plenty of interesting queries and were engrossed in the industrial expansion, according to Greater Shepparton City Council community director Kaye Thomson.

“Greater Shepparton City Council is pleased works are under way,” Ms Thomson said.

“Having the children visit from the childcare centre provided some great entertainment with trucks and diggers. There were so many happy faces and lots of questions about what is happening.

“Tatura Library is a great asset to the local community — having the children involved and to see the excitement on their faces was priceless.

“Children always love to learn about building and construction machines, especially when they can hear them operating over their adjoining fence.

“We are thankful the contractors and parents have enabled us to involve the children as part of the building process.”

Aimed at offering the Tatura public a more well-rounded centre, infrastructure works within the library include doubling the floor space and improving access, as well as featuring a children’s area and teenage space.

The $2 million funds package was provided by the Victorian Government through the Living Libraries Infrastructure Program, Greater Shepparton City Council, Goulburn Valley Libraries and the community.

Further information about the project can be found at www.greatershepparton.com.au

