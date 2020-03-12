News

Fundraiser for Kyllie Paterson held at Katamatite Lions Club

By Spencer Fowler Steen

Trivia night for Kyllie Paterson. Back row: Katamatite Lions Club president Graham Lukies, Theresa Paterson, Domnelle Paterson, Nathaniel Hendy with baby Odin Hendy, Graeme Hendy and Margo Hendy. Front: Nicole Fitzpatrick with Lyla Hendy and Edward Hendy.

1 of 1

Friends and family gathered for a trivia night fundraiser at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club last week to support Kyllie Paterson, who has been diagnosed with gestational cancer.

Ms Paterson is 25 and has a 13-month-old son, Odin, with her partner, Nathaniel Hendy.

The couple plan on getting married in Queensland on March 20.

The fundraiser, hosted by Katamatite Lions Club on March 4, brought Ms Paterson's friends and family together, as well as Lions members from Cobram, Yarrawonga, Tungamah and Katamatite.

Although Ms Paterson could not be in attendance because she was unwell, she called in via a Skype call.

In a statement provided to The News, she thanked everyone for their support.

“I would just like to thank everyone who organised this barefoot bowls/trivia night to help myself and my family. The money that was raised for us has been put towards Nathaniel and my wedding, without all your support and generosity we wouldn’t have been able to make this all happen,” she said in the statement.

“There are not enough words for us to say thank you.”

The Lions Club said $1013.20 was raised, with 79 people attending the event.

The Lions thanked Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club for its donations of vouchers, wines and merchandise, which were given away as prizes.





 

Latest articles

Soccer

Liverpool dumped from ECL, PSG advance

Defending champions Liverpool have been eliminated from the Champions League while Paris Saint Germain are through to the quarter-finals.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Juventus’ Rugani contracts coronavirus

Juventus player Daniele Rugani has contracted the coronavirus, the Serie A club has confirmed.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Ryan, Mooy clear to face Arsenal in EPL

Brighton’s Aussie stars Mat Ryan and Aaron Mooy are clear to face Arsenal in the EPL on Saturday after virus fears KO’d the Gunners’ midweek trip to Man City.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News