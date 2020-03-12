Fundraiser for Kyllie Paterson held at Katamatite Lions Club

Friends and family gathered for a trivia night fundraiser at Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club last week to support Kyllie Paterson, who has been diagnosed with gestational cancer.

Ms Paterson is 25 and has a 13-month-old son, Odin, with her partner, Nathaniel Hendy.

The couple plan on getting married in Queensland on March 20.

The fundraiser, hosted by Katamatite Lions Club on March 4, brought Ms Paterson's friends and family together, as well as Lions members from Cobram, Yarrawonga, Tungamah and Katamatite.

Although Ms Paterson could not be in attendance because she was unwell, she called in via a Skype call.

In a statement provided to The News, she thanked everyone for their support.

“I would just like to thank everyone who organised this barefoot bowls/trivia night to help myself and my family. The money that was raised for us has been put towards Nathaniel and my wedding, without all your support and generosity we wouldn’t have been able to make this all happen,” she said in the statement.

“There are not enough words for us to say thank you.”

The Lions Club said $1013.20 was raised, with 79 people attending the event.

The Lions thanked Yarrawonga Mulwala Golf Club for its donations of vouchers, wines and merchandise, which were given away as prizes.











