Shepparton Malayalee Association Talent Show has doubled numbers

By Ed McLeish

Agna Shinto and Janis Joby performing a kids' comedy-drama.

One of the performing teams from SHEMA.

Traditional Kerala welcome song by more than 26 kids to start off the event.

The official lamp-lighting ceremony, performed by City of Greater Shepparton Mayor Seema Abdullah, Cr Kim O'Keeffe and the SHEMA leadership team.

Kim O'Keeffe was a star at the fashion parade.

Drummers really getting into it.

Councillor Kim O'Keeffe and Mayor Seema Abdullah.

Where in the world would you expect to stumble across a Bollywood set where the stars turned out to be City of Greater Shepparton mayor Seema Abdullah and councillor Kim O’Keeffe — in spectacular Indian garb?

The Shepparton Malayalee Association community talent show, of course — which attracted about 420 audience members.

It is a show on the rise. Numbers this year almost doubled those of 2019; helped no doubt by the sashaying sirens from the council.

It was held at Riverlinks Eastbank, and Cr O’Keeffe upped the ante by entering the fashion show.

More than 150 community members participated in the event in various roles, from performers and dance trainers to backstage helpers, make-up artists, costume hands and photography.

