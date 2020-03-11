Shepparton Malayalee Association Talent Show has doubled numbers

News
Shepparton Malayalee Association Talent Show has doubled numbersBy Ed McLeish
Where in the world would you expect to stumble across a Bollywood set where the stars turned out to be City of Greater Shepparton mayor Seema Abdullah and councillor Kim O’Keeffe — in spectacular Indian garb?
The Shepparton Malayalee Association community talent show, of course — which attracted about 420 audience members.
It is a show on the rise. Numbers this year almost doubled those of 2019; helped no doubt by the sashaying sirens from the council.
It was held at Riverlinks Eastbank, and Cr O’Keeffe upped the ante by entering the fashion show.
More than 150 community members participated in the event in various roles, from performers and dance trainers to backstage helpers, make-up artists, costume hands and photography.
