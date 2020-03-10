Don’t miss out on 2-for-1 tickets to select Shepparton Festival events

Entertainment
Don’t miss out on 2-for-1 tickets to select Shepparton Festival eventsBy Shepparton News
With the launch of Shepparton Festival just days away, organisers are celebrating with 2-for-1 tickets to selected events.
The exciting program will bring together more than 60 events across visual arts, music, comedy, cultural, performance, kids, film, workshops and feasts across 17 days at more than 40 venues and involve more than 250 artists.
Head to sheppartonfestival.org.au to browse events, or follow the links below to grab your 2-for-1 offer.
But get in quick, the 2-for-1 tickets are available for a limited time only!
Buy 2-for-1 tickets to these events:
Special event: Culture Conversations
Special event: Shepparton Festival Podcast
Comedy: Blak Cabaret
Comedy: Women of the Whitehouse
Film: Guilty
Workshop: Drawing the Versailles Woman
Cultural: Honouring our Stories
Music: 2020 Shepp Got Soul
Special event: Festival Finale