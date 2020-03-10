Entertainment

Don’t miss out on 2-for-1 tickets to select Shepparton Festival events

By Shepparton News

With the launch of Shepparton Festival just days away, organisers are celebrating with 2-for-1 tickets to selected events.

The exciting program will bring together more than 60 events across visual arts, music, comedy, cultural, performance, kids, film, workshops and feasts across 17 days at more than 40 venues and involve more than 250 artists.

Head to sheppartonfestival.org.au to browse events, or follow the links below to grab your 2-for-1 offer.

But get in quick, the 2-for-1 tickets are available for a limited time only!

Buy 2-for-1 tickets to these events:

Special event: Culture Conversations

Special event: Shepparton Festival Podcast

Comedy: Blak Cabaret

Comedy: Women of the Whitehouse

Film: Guilty

Workshop: Drawing the Versailles Woman

Cultural: Honouring our Stories

Music: 2020 Shepp Got Soul

Special event: Festival Finale

