Shepparton lines up Converge talent quest

By John Lewis

Heard Instinct: Madi Colville Walker, Uncle Buck, Ree, Yung Kily Jons, Kingroseupnext, 119, DJ Rivity Rascal, Naomi and Sam Manatua and Nathan Martin Adams.

Young Shepparton performing artists are being encouraged to enter a talent quest with $500 in prize money up for grabs at this year's Shepparton Festival.

Shepparton-based performance group Heard Instinct will present a special performance stage at the Victoria Park Lake skate park as part of the Shepparton Festival's huge free closing event, Converge on the Goulburn.

Heard Instinct co-ordinator Yung Kily Jons said the Lakeside Hustle stage would present a host of emerging artists of colour including singers, rappers, beatboxers and poetry slammers.

Jons said from roots in Yorta Yorta country, to African and gospel-inspired hip hop music and dance, to the smooth vocals and soul of the Pacific Islands, the Lakeside Hustle stage would celebrate a new generation of contemporary music talent, with performances by Heard Instinct Collective, Madi Colville Walker, Bricky B, Uncle Buck, Ree, Yung Kily Jons, Flexing Twice, Kingroseupnext, 119, Johnny Le Croix, DJ Rivity Rascal and more.

He said a talent quest for young performers aged between 12 and 25 would take place from 6 pm. He said judges Titan Debirioun, Ree Peric, Vince the Kid and Aunty Vicki Walker would choose a winner based on performance skills, talent, originality and presentation.

“We encourage other local young emerging artists, especially young people of colour, to come forward and show us what they’ve got,” Jons said.

He said young artists could register online via the Multicultural Arts Victoria website or visit the Heard Intinct Facebook page for a link to the registration form.

Heard Instinct's Lakeside Hustle talent show takes place at Victoria Park Lake on Saturday, March 28 from 4 pm to 8 pm as part of Shepparton Festival's Converge on the Goulburn annual event.

