Sheed demands mother-baby unit for Shepparton

Shepparton must have a mother-baby unit to provide support for struggling parents and newborns, according to State Member for Shepparton Suzanna Sheed.

She has called on Victorian Health Minister Jenny Mikakos to establish a mother-baby unit, saying residential accommodation would support families in need.

Ms Sheed said there was a growing number of reasons why the centre had become a necessity for the region.

“We have one of the highest teenage pregnancy rates in Victoria,” she told State Parliament last week.

“We have low levels of breastfeeding and we have high levels of disadvantage.

“Mothers and babies leave hospital usually one or two days after delivery, and many find themselves unsupported and unable to cope.”

Centres have already been established in, or promised to, a number of Victorian metropolitan and regional areas.

Ms Sheed said many families in need had to travel substantial distances for support — or miss out on support entirely if they can’t travel.

“Travelling to metropolitan centres such as the Tweddle Child and Family Health Service in Footscray or the Queen Elizabeth Centre creates considerable hardship and results in many people not seeking the support they need,” she said.

“We all speak at great length about the importance of investing in early childhood and how getting it right in those first 1000 days means significantly better outcomes for children as they grow and learn and eventually become adults.

“The evidence is that in our region access to services are delayed, interventions are delayed and critical infant brain development time is wasted as infants wait for professional parenting assessment before stable parenting or care arrangements can commence.”

Ms Sheed said the Goulburn Valley Health Foundation would commit a substantial financial contribution to the centre.

“It (the foundation) has held onto and grown this investment over the years, for the particular purpose of improving outcomes for and benefiting mothers, babies and families in these important early days.”

Ms Sheed told the News the centre would be one of her top priorities when she meets with the Victorian premier and treasurer to discuss the 2020 state budget.