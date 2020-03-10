News

Yakka Basin works to begin this week

By Ed McLeish

Greater Shepparton City Council has stated the Yakka Basin will commence construction in the coming days.

1 of 1

Construction of the new $1.2 million Yakka Basin will commence this week.

Located on Shepparton's Grenache Dve, off Ford Rd, the works include construction of a retardation basin, pump station, access tracks and fencing.

Congupna contractor Apex Earthworks was the winning tender for the project.

The works will benefit the residential development of Pines Estate through appropriate drainage, storm water treatment and landscaping.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said council was undertaking the works to support increases in stormwater runoff, as residential areas continue to expand in the northern area of Greater Shepparton.”

“The Yakka basin is expected to take approximately four months to construct, with completion projected for the end of June.

“Council looks forward to the co-operation and patience of traders and residents in the area during the works,” Mr Hoare said.

For more information visit www.greatershepparton.com.au

More stories on infrastructure:

Works to begin on Nagambie sewer pump station

Works under way to improve drainage in Kyabram

Latest articles

Other sport

Sri Lanka pick Perera for England series

Sri Lanka have announced their squad for their two-test series against England later this month.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Unlikely centurions dent Qld Shield hopes

Western Australia completed a remarkable match, pushing for victory on a costly final day for Sheffield Shield final aspirants Queensland.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Vics still alive after crushing Redbacks

South Australia’s Sheffield Shield final hopes are over after a crushing home defeat against Victoria who kept their title ambitions alive.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News
News

GVGS exchange students test negative for coronavirus

GV Health have confirmed two Goulburn Valley Grammar exchange students have tested negative for coronavirus. Thirteen visiting students, two visiting staff members and 12 host families are still self-isolating in Shepparton as a precaution, after...

Shepparton News