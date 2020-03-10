Yakka Basin works to begin this week

Construction of the new $1.2 million Yakka Basin will commence this week.

Located on Shepparton's Grenache Dve, off Ford Rd, the works include construction of a retardation basin, pump station, access tracks and fencing.

Congupna contractor Apex Earthworks was the winning tender for the project.

The works will benefit the residential development of Pines Estate through appropriate drainage, storm water treatment and landscaping.

Greater Shepparton City Council infrastructure director Phil Hoare said council was undertaking the works to support increases in stormwater runoff, as residential areas continue to expand in the northern area of Greater Shepparton.”

“The Yakka basin is expected to take approximately four months to construct, with completion projected for the end of June.

“Council looks forward to the co-operation and patience of traders and residents in the area during the works,” Mr Hoare said.

For more information visit www.greatershepparton.com.au

More stories on infrastructure:

Works to begin on Nagambie sewer pump station

Works under way to improve drainage in Kyabram