Burst water main floods streets in Shepparton

Sections of Corio and Knight Sts in Shepparton were underwater yesterday morning after a water main burst in the area.

Shepparton Police Sergeant Mark Eade said they were alerted to the burst main at the roundabout on the corner or Corio and Knight Sts just after 9 am.

It did not take long for water to fill the roundabout and surrounding streets, with some residents even collecting it in buckets to use for their garden.

Police blocked off eastbound traffic along Knight St and southbound traffic along Corio St following the burst, with Goulburn Valley Water staff attending the site to fix the main.

“GV Water will come and shut off the main . . ." Sgt Eade said yesterday.

“They will work out whether they have got to shut it off and then they’ll start on the repairs - they’ll have to get a digger in and dig it up because it's in the middle of the road and then do road repairs after.”

Sgt Eade said he believed it would take around six hours to fix the main and repair the damage to the road, confirming the water would clear down surrounding drains once the main was repaired.