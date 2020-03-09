News

Volunteer firefighters to converge on Mooroopna

By James Bennett

Mooroopna will host the volunteer firefighters championships, featuring teams from across the state, including Strathmerton. Picture: VFBV

1 of 1

Mooroopna will host the Victorian volunteer firefighters championships later this month, with hundreds set to converge on the area.

The championships see firefighters showing off their skills, battling against other stations.

Competition events replicate firefighting skills and showcase the important role of CFA volunteers.

The Goulburn Valley will be represented by teams from Euroa, Echuca, Rutherglen, Strathmerton and hometown hopefuls Mooroopna.

But Volunteer Fire Brigades Victoria chief executive Adam Barnett said the championships were much more than just a competition.

“The championships develop practical and leadership skills and promote teamwork, while showcasing the skills and commitment of our volunteers,” Mr Barnett said.

“They are also a good way to bring people together from across the state in a friendly, social setting. Being a volunteer firefighter means being part of one big community.”

The rural and urban championship events will run separately on their own competition tracks, but alongside each other.

Mr Barnett said the junior competition gave young people a grounding in volunteerism, public service and being part of an emergency services team.

“They give young people a taste of what it’s like to be a volunteer firefighter and hopefully as soon as they are old enough they will go on to finish their training and become fully-qualified volunteer firefighters,” Mr Barnett said.

The championships are at John Gray Oval, Ferrari Park, Mooroopna starting at 8.20 am Saturday and 8.30 am Sunday. People are welcome to attend.

