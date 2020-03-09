Shepparton man faces court after stealing $100,000 worth of property to clear drug debt

A Shepparton man who stole more than $100 000 worth of items from people's homes did it to pay off a substantial drug debt, a court has heard.

Jason Cooper Wilkinson, 43, told police in his record of interview he committed the theft because he owed someone $30 000 after throwing a large quantity of drugs out a vehicle window during a high-speed police chase.

During Wilkinson's plea at Shepparton's County Court on Tuesday, his mother took to the stand describing her son's use of ice as his "biggest downfall" in life.

“He became a thief - his offending correlated with his ice use,” she said.

“In 2012 that’s when it got to a crescendo, his business had gone broke, he had no money, he was losing everything, he was losing his friends and then came the bad company.”

During Tuesday's hearing Wilkinson pleaded guilty to 30 charges, including 15 counts of burglary, 12 counts of theft, one count of theft of a firearm, one count of attempted theft and one count of breach a term or condition of parole.

Crown prosecutor Nick Batten told the court between May 29 and June 3 last year Wilkinson entered a number of properties around Victoria, including in Shepparton, Toolamba, Girgarre East and Stanhope.

The court heard at the time of the offending Wilkinson had an electronic monitoring device permanently fixed to his ankle after being released on parole on May 22 last year.

Wilkinson stole a range of items from the addresses, estimated to be worth more than $100 000, including jewellery, mobile phones, tablets, a vacuum cleaner, a chainsaw, a wallet, cash and a MacBook Pro.

Mr Batten said Wilkinson was arrested by police in Flora Hill on June 3 after being witnessed breaking into a home in the area.

The court heard when police arrived the accused climbed onto the roof of the house, attempted to jump into a neighbours backyard, hit his head during the jump and landed on the ground with head and neck injuries.

Mr Batten said Wilkinson was arrested and made full admissions to the offending during his record of interview.

Wilkinson's defence counsel Karen Chibert told the court the accused had been remanded in custody since his arrest, with majority of this time spent serving the remaining eight months of his previous sentence.

Ms Chibert said Wilkinson had owned an electrician business, for which he maintained "fairly consistent" work before being diagnosed with a chronic bowel disease in his mid 30s.

The court were told Wilkinson has had more than 30 operations to help manage the condition, with his doctor stating in a letter Wilkinson required long-term medical and surgical management and would continue to suffer ongoing pain.

Ms Chibert explained her client was prescribed the painkiller drug Endone at age 36 following surgery, which she submitted lead to an addiction with prescription drugs.

In her plea submissions Ms Chibert said Wilkinson started using ice for pain relief and, prior to his 2018 incarceration, his use had increased to smoking 1-2 g a day.

“It is a fairly clear trajectory towards the offending - he was diagnosed, has numerous operations, prescribed Endone, begins using ice, begins offending and he's incarcerated,” she said.

Ms Chibert said her client showed significant remorse for his offending, with his mother supporting this statement with the evidence she gave in court.

“He is sorry for all the things he’s done, for being a thief, having to go to prison, putting his family through this ... I was absolutely sure he was genuine,” his mother said.

The defence argued Wilkinson be placed on a deferral of sentence to attend Odyssey House Circuit Breaker Program in Molyullah beginning on March 10 this year.

Ms Chibert said if Wilkinson completed this six week program he would be transferred to the Lower Plenty Odyssey House facility for six to 12 months.

Judge Frank Gucciardo accepted he was willing to undertake a sentence deferral, adjourning the matter to March 10 where Wilkinson is expected to be bailed to attend the program.

“I’m attracted to it because it's in two parts related to one program with a limited life span which if the accused fails to complete will simply see him back before the court ... (then) there really is nowhere else the court can go except for a significant term of imprisonment,” he said.