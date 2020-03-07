News

Kialla’s Belstack Strawberry Farm stops accommodation services

By Ed McLeish

The Kookaburra Lodge will cease to exist on Kialla's Belstack Strawberry Farm, as its owners did not seek council approval.

A mobile bathroom facility at Belstack Strawberry Farm.

Kialla’s Belstack Strawberry Farm spent $40 000 on building two transportable accommodation rooms for six people, but as they were built without a permit, Greater Shepparton City Council has forced the farm to cease using the facilities.

Belstack Strawberry Farm co-owner Peter Tacey said he would sell the materials for the mobile Kookaburra Cottage and Safari Retreat rooms, which currently overlook the Goulburn River.

“There’s a $40 000 return on it, so now we have to sell full mobile bathrooms, sleeping components and a deck that’s also transportable,” he said.

“We thought, because it was all mobile, we didn’t need to consult the council’s planning and compliance units. We probably jumped the gun in that respect so now we’ve got to do the best we can with what we’ve got going forward.

“If you would like to buy a tiny house and a portable ensuite, let us know.”

A council statement confirmed a planning application was not submitted and said its officers became aware of the retreat-style accommodation after receiving a complaint from a resident in October 2019.

“Late this week, following advice from Council’s legal representatives, it was determined that the land use and accommodation was not ancillary to the strawberry farm and separate permission was required,” the statement read.

“At this stage, Council is continuing to work with the landowners to ensure that they are aware of all of the relevant requirements for all relevant agencies.

“The land is within the farming zone and affected by the Bushfire Management Overlay, Floodway Overlay and within an area of cultural heritage sensitivity, triggering various requirements — all of which would normally be considered as part of a planning permit application.”

