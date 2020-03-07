Shepparton women celebrate achievements and progress

The official day isn’t until tomorrow, but Shepparton’s women got in early and celebrated women and their achievements at the International Women’s Day breakfast on Thursday morning.

Organised by Soroptimist International of Shepparton, the event featured presentations from County Court of Victoria judge Kathryn Kings and Melbourne Health CEO Christine Kilpatrick, successful sisters who have a significant connection to the town – their grandfather started Kittle Brothers Funeral Parlour, and their mum grew up in Shepparton.

The 200 guests heard about their successful careers in law and medicine, juggling family and work, and some of the barriers they’ve encountered along the way.

Shepparton Soroptimists director Charmaine Enright-Milne said the guests were extremely enthusiastic to be at the sold-out annual event, which aimed to celebrate and highlight women’s experience.

“It’s an opportunity for women in Shepparton to celebrate together,” she said.

The Soroptimists have an objective to ‘'work locally, and fight globally'’, endeavouring to do this through fundraisers for service organisations and charities throughout the year.

They also provide targeted support and empowerment for women of Shepparton.

“We also advocate for younger women, and provide mentoring to help develop their professional skills,” Ms Enright-Milne said.

“It’s a great time to be a woman.”

Guided along by event MC and Shepparton Soroptimist patron Jeanette Powell, the attendees were treated to door and raffle prizes, and a breakfast of eggs and bacon.

They also witnessed a cheque presentation of $5000 to GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson, which will be given to a woman in the region to study postgraduate nursing.

Ms Enright-Milne said the nursing scholarship, which was fundraised at the Valentine’s Day Brunch last month, will be provided by the Soroptimists for the next three years.