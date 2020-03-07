News

Shepparton women celebrate achievements and progress

By Madi Chwasta

International Women's Day breakfast celebration: Event MC Jeanette Powell, Melbourne Health chief executive Christine Kilpatrick, Shepparton Soroptimist president Charmain Enright-Milne, and County Court judge Kathryn Kings.

1 of 2

Shepparton women showing their support: 200 guests attended the Shepparton Soroptimists International Women's Day breakfast on Thursday.

2 of 2

The official day isn’t until tomorrow, but Shepparton’s women got in early and celebrated women and their achievements at the International Women’s Day breakfast on Thursday morning.

Organised by Soroptimist International of Shepparton, the event featured presentations from County Court of Victoria judge Kathryn Kings and Melbourne Health CEO Christine Kilpatrick, successful sisters who have a significant connection to the town – their grandfather started Kittle Brothers Funeral Parlour, and their mum grew up in Shepparton.

The 200 guests heard about their successful careers in law and medicine, juggling family and work, and some of the barriers they’ve encountered along the way.

Shepparton Soroptimists director Charmaine Enright-Milne said the guests were extremely enthusiastic to be at the sold-out annual event, which aimed to celebrate and highlight women’s experience.

“It’s an opportunity for women in Shepparton to celebrate together,” she said.

The Soroptimists have an objective to ‘'work locally, and fight globally'’, endeavouring to do this through fundraisers for service organisations and charities throughout the year.

They also provide targeted support and empowerment for women of Shepparton.

“We also advocate for younger women, and provide mentoring to help develop their professional skills,” Ms Enright-Milne said.

“It’s a great time to be a woman.”

Guided along by event MC and Shepparton Soroptimist patron Jeanette Powell, the attendees were treated to door and raffle prizes, and a breakfast of eggs and bacon.

They also witnessed a cheque presentation of $5000 to GV Health Foundation director Carmel Johnson, which will be given to a woman in the region to study postgraduate nursing.

Ms Enright-Milne said the nursing scholarship, which was fundraised at the Valentine’s Day Brunch last month, will be provided by the Soroptimists for the next three years.

Latest articles

Golf

Leishman, McIlroy in mix at Palmer event

Former winner Marc Leishman sits just three shots off the pace after 36 holes at the US PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Injured Tiger Woods to skip Players Champs

Tiger Woods will not contest the Players Championships next week due to a back injury that casts doubt over his title defence at Augusta National next month.

AAP Newswire
Golf

Jason Day withdraws from Palmer event

Just five weeks out from the Masters, Jason Day has withdrawn from the Arnold Palmer Invitational with a back injury.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

News

Coronavirus tests for two GVGS exchange students

Two visiting exchange students to Goulburn Valley Grammar School are awaiting test results for coronavirus after being in contact with a confirmed case on a flight from Singapore to Melbourne on Sunday.

Ed McLeish And Madi Chwasta
News

Shepparton mother sentenced over threats to kill and drug trafficking

A magistrate has described the actions of a Shepparton mother charged with offences which include making threats to kill and drug trafficking, as “drug fueled and violent behaviour”.

Liz Mellino
News

Shepparton accountant “extremely fearful” after having gun held to his head

A Shepparton accountancy firm owner is extremely scared for his life after allegedly having a gun held to his head during an incident at his business last year, a court has heard.

Shepparton News