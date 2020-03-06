Serve of Shepparton Festival spirit

With only days to go until the launch of the 24th Shepparton Festival, whisky, gin, cheese and cider makers are getting into the spirit of things.

Shepparton's Fryers St Food Store will host two unique food and drink events during this year's festival.

For Gin Revolution on Wednesday, March 18, the Foodstore welcomes Echuca Distillery for an evening of guided gin tastings paired with tapas-style dishes. Store owner Ingrid Thomas said the tastings would feature six different gins and one vodka.

Ms Thomas said the gin range had been designed by Echuca's head distiller David De Vries, who has infused drinks with a selection of zesty plant-based flavours including yuzu and ginger, cucumber twist and hibiscus rose.

Ms Thomas said she had tried all the selections herself.

“I just love the cucumber twist — it's so mouth-watering and refreshing,” she said.

She said although the event was mid-week, a 9 pm finish was planned for those who had work or school runs the next day.

The Foodstore will also host a cheese and cider tasting night on Wednesday, March 25, with guided tastings from leading specialty cheese distributor Calendar Cheese, and Bunbartha-based Cheeky Grog Co. Ms Thomas said local cider maker Mark Morey would guide people through 11 different varieties.

“We're really excited to take people on a little food and drink adventure right in our backyard. These events show you don't have to travel to Melbourne for great experiences,” Ms Thomas said.

Completing the taste feast, Murchison hotel Thornebridge owners Tim Linton and partner Clare will host two whisky masterclasses on Saturday, March 14 and Saturday, March 21.

The 150-year-old hotel's cellars will be opened to the public for the first time in 50 years when Josh Walker from Timboon Railway Shed Distillery and Andrew Barker from Bakery Hill Distillery in Bayswater bring the taste of quality Australian-made whiskies to Murchison.

For more information and to buy tickets, go to www.sheppartonfestival.org.au