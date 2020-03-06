Empowering local women

As the saying goes, if gender equality is the end, gender equity is the means.

And if there is one local group serving as an advocate, voice and action for the women in the city, it is the Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee.

The committee’s identity revolves around principles of gender equity, active citizenship and diversity in order to breathe life into the equality debate and, as of late last year, it added a figure intrinsic to its movement.

Ending her role as City of Greater Shepparton Mayor, Kim O’Keeffe had to look no further to continue doing what she considers paramount — empowering women.

Serving as charter champion of the committee, Cr O’Keeffe said its purpose resonated with her own story — having risen to prominence in the Goulburn Valley — and now she wants to use her experience to expedite the current campaign.

“I always try and align myself with things that I think I can contribute to, and hope to make a difference in and learn from as well,” she said.

“The main thing is equality for men and women, and I’d like to get to a point where that is the norm.

“We know we are a fair way from that, but I think the opportunities are there.

“I think there has been change, we have certainly seen that in council with four women and five men now — the balance is very strong.”

During her time as mayor, Cr O’Keeffe gained invaluable expertise from delving into various community issues.

She now challenges the female populace to break thresholds and pave a similar path, hoping to witness a great number make their dreams a reality.

“I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to connect with lots of organisations further than just our community,” she said.

“As a female community leader, I embrace the opportunity to encourage and support women to achieve their aspirations, whatever that may be.

“All of our aspirations are different, some people have bigger inspirations than others, but across the board it should be on an equal plane.”

The GSWCAC has deployed an action plan from 2018-2021, centred around inclusion and empowerment, and while its own nucleus has been steadily progressing with its aim, Cr O’Keeffe said the community’s contribution was instrumental in moving forward with gender parity.

“The charter really is about working across the community and getting input. We have a great committee, but we also want to wrap our arms out broader to pull in our community and see what we can do better.

“There has been some narrow-minded tunnel vision because of inequality — some of them tend to step back and think because they are a woman, they may not have that opportunity; that has completely changed.

“I think that is really important as a growing region, we need to show leadership in gender equality across our community.”

A significant date on the committee’s calendar is International Women’s Day, which acknowledges the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

“We all just embrace who we are, but also look further and beyond and I think coming together as women and really celebrating what that means,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“I think it is such a strong thing, we can’t do anything in life alone, and I think International Women’s Day is a celebration of women but also a celebration of ourselves as a person and really enjoying this incredible life that we live.”

CELEBRATING WOMEN

In support of International Women’s Day, the Greater Shepparton Women’s Charter Advisory Committee invites the community to unite for a free #EachForEqual event at the McIntosh Centre, Shepparton Showgrounds, on Thursday, March 12.

Proceedings will include a welcome to country ceremony and words from keynote speaker Leanne Rovers, as well crowning the 2020 Women's Charter Advisory Committee Award winner.

“(The award) really highlights a woman who has contributed in a fairly broad manner across the community; it doesn’t just mean a businesswoman or a volunteer, it is a combination of what they have contributed to the community,” Cr O’Keeffe said.

“We certainly want someone that has made a difference but has also really pushed themselves further to express what they can achieve and do.”

Bookings are essential and can be made at https://iwd2020greatershepparton.eventbrite.com.au, while further information is available by phoning Joel during business hours on 5832 9792 or emailing [email protected].