‘The money just doesn’t last the fortnight’: A young person’s experience on Newstart

The Bridge youth service helps struggling young people access advice and programs in Mitchell, Murrundindi, Moira and Strathbogie shires as well as the City of Greater Shepparton.

Shepparton's The Bridge youth workers Renae, Charlotte and Shania deal daily with young people struggling at the coal face of poverty.

“People come in to see us for sanitary products, food assistance, that sort of thing because their money just hasn't lasted the fortnight,” Charlotte said.

“A lot of the issues we deal with are to do with homelessness and if people are couch surfing, every time they go to a new place they have to buy more food and contribute in some kind of way — and that's just not sustainable.”

Renae said many young people were not in rental accommodation so there were no structured rental payments.

“They're trying to couch surf, so they're paying money to perhaps several people at a time to allow them to stay or bringing food to contribute,” Renae said.

She said in the past year, The Bridge dealt with 43 young people on Newstart Allowance who were seeking support because they were homeless or at risk of homelessness.

She said 22 tenants on Newstart also asked for help to sustain their tenancy.

She said young people aged between 16 and 22 were placed on Youth Allowance of around $460 a fortnight.

Depending on individual circumstances, Newstart then starts at around $559 a fortnight.

Renae said some young people might find temporary accommodation.

“They might pay $300 for one week in a hotel — but they don't have anything for the next week. That's unstainable,” she said.

Shania works with people in private rental situations but who are behind in rent.

She said real estate agents will base their rental charges around a third of a person's income.

“So on $577 a fortnight, that amounts to $98 a week. But there's no rentals for that amount,” Shania said.

“Our most affordable caravan parks are about $250 a week — but on $577 a fortnight that means you're heavily relying on others for support.”

Shania said access to charity and philanthropic funding was essential for life on Youth Allowance or Newstart.

“Without the extra philanthropic help you'd have a lot more crime and impacts on mental health,” she said.

Renae said welfare payments should meet a person's fundamental needs.

“Until those basic needs are met these young people can't move forward to do anything else,” she said.

“Until you are stable and secure and safe, how can young people be expected to look into their employment options or study to get more income to continue to support themselves?"

Shania was blunt in her assessment of the benefits of Newstart.

“If I ever met a person on Newstart who was up to date with their utility bills, their rent and who was fed well — I would be gobsmacked,” she said.

Charlotte urged young people to reach out for help.

“We encourage young people to come and talk to us if they do need something,” she said.

The Bridge is at 127 Welsford St, Shepparton (phone: 5831 2390) and at 54 Tallarook St, Seymour (phone: 5799 1298).